South Africa: Chef Genghis San Rises Brightly At Helm of Rosebank's New Radisson Red

Chef Genghis San speaks about that addiction thing chefs have, of cooking to satisfy, cooking to please, cooking and cooking to make people happy. Working crazy hours quite voluntarily just to do that. Living for it.

It's not going to be easy to convince anyone that the new Radisson Red and the huge new development wherein it sits is, cartographically speaking, in Dunkeld. Snort. Surely you see the Rosebank shopping centres right next door? Rosebank, clearly! Even Uber knows that.

On the other, south side of Rosebank is a block stretching from Elephant Corner in Bolton Road and around into Jan Smuts, which houses Sin+Tax, Coalition Pizza, Morning Glory and more. Now that's really supposed to be Parkwood just there, says some maps. Snort. 'S Rosebank!

In this newly developing food node of, mm-hm, Rosebank, Oxford Parks, is Radisson Red, a day old. Moeng is opposite and another great surprise is about to rock everyone interested in South African food (see next week's TGIFood). Double Shot, just as famous for teas as it is for legendary...