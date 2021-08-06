Zimbabwe: Additional Directors for Parastatals

THE additional names of board members for the Tobacco Research Board (TRB), Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB), Silo Food Industries and Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), were announced yesterday.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Settlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka recently announced the first batch of board members.

The additional board members were announced yesterday and for TIMB they are Mr Kundai Makuku and Mrs Memory Mashaya while Mr Tatenda Mawokomatanda for ZINWA.

Mrs Clareta Mazongeza is for Silo Food Industries while Dr Dumisani Kutywayo and Mr Aaron Denenga are for TRB.

Minister Masuka announced the appointments during a media briefing and encouraged the board members to work hard and fulfil the ministry's developmental projects in line with the National Development Strategy 1 and Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income society.

"I am pleased to announce this day that President (Mnangagwa) has added members to four parastatal boards to complement the efforts of these boards and to ensure that they increase their operational efficiency and support the ministry's developmental and transformative thrust and more importantly, in support of the President's Vision 2030," said Minister Masuka.

The board members have been appointed with effect July 8.

Minister Masuka said: "We want to increase employment in the agricultural space, the sector has the potential to employ more people and l think agriculture can uplift the 70 percent of Zimbabweans daily that can make a living from agriculture so that they too do not become participants but become major players in the upliftment of our country as they participate in Vision 2030.

"Agriculture is the key and the centre of transformation the President seeks. I think we are well poised for that. So as a ministry we want to formulate policies that are enabling to make sure that agriculture thrives, but we also have parastatals that are key to the development of our nation."