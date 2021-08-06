Tanzania: 'Ignore New Constitution Demos'

A SECTION of Chadema members in Arusha have challenged the party's top leadership to shift focus on other pressing issues other than push for a new constitution.

Speaking here yesterday, the main opposition party cadres argued that their 2020 manifesto had not mention of the need for having a new constitution in Tanzania.

"If anything, the manifesto stresses on strengthening the party from the grassroots level, something our chairman has failed to do," pointed out Maxmillian Joseph, a Chadema member in Arusha.

Mr Joseph also appealed to fellow members across the country to ignore calls of staging protests calling for freeing their party Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

"It is funny to note that calling us to demonstrate is currently in the country... why waste our time on the streets when we have other pressing priorities?" queried Mr Joseph, while referring to Tundu Lissu and Godbless Lema.

Weighing on the matter, another Chadema member, Proches Gabriel, said they will not be cowed by some of the party leaders in orchestrating the new constitution campaign.

According to Mr Gabriel, there was a need of reviewing the party strategies in the quest of the main opposition outfit, instead of staging countrywide demos.

The Chadema member further revealed that they were told to travel to Dar es Salaam, and protest against the arrest and subsequent jailing of their national chairman.

"Some of us have already been given bus fares to travel to Dar es Salaam, however we are not ready to sidestep our priorities and waste our time on the streets," he vowed.

He urged fellow members not to give in to the interests of some of their 'selfish' leaders, lest they forget the Soweto incident in Arusha in 2013, where at least three people were killed and several injured by an explosion at an election rally held by Chadema.

Meanwhile, video conference technology hitches yesterday forced the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam to adjourn the terrorist trial of Chadema National Chairman Freeman Mbowe and three others to today.

The prosecution, led by Principal State Attorney Pius Hilla, Senior State Attorney Christopher Msingwa and State Attorney Grace Mwanga had scheduled to read afresh the charges against the accused persons, after Mbowe was joined into trial last week.

However, Principal Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba, who was conducting the proceedings, adjourned the session and issued a removal order so that the accused persons could be brought to the court physically.

Earlier, the prosecution had briefed the court that the trial came for mention with a view of reading the charges against the accused persons afresh, and such session was being conducted through video conference facility, connecting the court from the Kisutu premises to Ukonga Central Prison.

However, a technical error occurred in course of proceedings. While the seating from the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court, the lordships could view what was going on at Ukonga Prison, those from the other side, that is-Ukonga Prison could not view what was happening at the court premises.

Though both parties could hear each other, the prosecution requested, in the interest of justice, to postpone the session to allow the accused participate into the session effectively. Advocate Peter Kibatala, assisted by John Mallya, Jonathan Mbene and Fredrick Kiwelo, could not object to the request.

In the trial, other accused persons are Halfan Hassan, Adam Kasekwa and Mohamed Lingwenya. They are facing a total of six counts of conspiracy, provision and collection of funds to commit terrorist acts, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition and unauthorised use of uniforms.

In another development, six women leaders under Chadema's BAWACHA are being questioned by police for allegedly staging unlawful assembly reports Meddy Mulisa from Bukoba.

Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Revocatus Malimi confirmed that the six women leaders were arrested on Wednesday afternoon at Kashai Ward, in Bukoba Municipal Council.

The six women leaders staged the unlawful assembly while some of them were also found in possession of placards inciting people to go on the streets, demanding immediate release of the Chadema national Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe.

The suspects (unnamed) will be arraigned when investigations are completed," he said.