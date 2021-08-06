Tanzania: Sports Are More Than Sporting, Golf Tells It All

CORPORATE! What comes to your mind when you hear the word 'corporate'? Is it class; is it elegance, or maybe the finest things in life? The Corporate Masters Golf 2021, Tanzania's first premium golf series involving middle and upper level management business owners is back this weekend.

Do you think you can excel in the Corporate Masters or beat the course? The answer can only be true when you tee off with other golfers at expensive Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club (DGC) located very close to Indian Ocean in Dar es Salaam on August 7th this year. The day-long, 18-hole annual golf tournament is organised by Dar es Salaam-based TAMU Tanzania.

This is where 120 golfers and corporate firms from across the country will be this weekend battling for the event's pulsating prizes,according to Kelly Simon, the event's chairman. Simon noted that on the same day they will have a golf clinic for those who would like to tee off and putt the golf ball.

The free golf clinic will be conducted by top professional golfers from the club with the aim to sharpen players' skills. Corporate Masters comes just after July 2nd event that made players to compete in putting competition at the same golf course. Simon said: "The event that was held at the par 72 Dar course was one of its kind. It was exciting to see corporate golfers battling it out in a thrilling evening showdown. "We had golfers from different business sectors who enjoyed the game, starting from the advanced golfers to beginners all doing at the amateur discipline."

Among the winners who starred the thrilling night included Raj Lavingia in the men's category as a potential golfer and Mwema Joseph in ladies category, as a new golfer. Simon, Corporate Masters Chairman, revealed this year's tournament has been warmly received by golfers as well as the sponsors. He also said for about a month there was a lot of practice going on for golfers being preparations for the coming tournament.

"We are also going to have a best corporate prizes of which various corporates companies have shown interest to participate. We are grateful to have them on board in this year's tournament," stressed Simon.

He added: "We have decided to introduce this tournament that brings corporates together on a networking point of view as well as getting to learn, share and grow together both in businesses as well individually and sport. Simon explained that golf is a game for diplomats and corporates; it brings them together for business, exchange ideas, and also do business together.

"We do hope through this game is for us to have a platform like this to embrace and do business," he said.

Simon said Dar es Salaam should have corporate events at least every weekend, but this Masters one should be a starting point to motivate them to engage in the game for future of the game as these are one of important moves in developing the sport and sportsmanship.

This will be second edition of the Corporate Masters after the successful first edition that was held in December last year at Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf Club of Dar es Salaam.

However, he said that golfers should expect lots of good prizes from this year's Corporate Masters premium golf series, as well enjoy a different experience in the 18-hole Dar es Salaam Gymkhana course. And it may the best Corporate win!! There are several firms making Corporate Masters' bandwagon move.

The firms, according to Simon are CRDB Bank, Johnnie Walker, CFAO, Minet Tanzania, Total, Simba Couriers, GardaWorld, KTG Travels, The Wheel, Assemble Insurance and Onomo.