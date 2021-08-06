Sudan - Two Killed in South Kordofan Violence

Kadugli / Abu Jubeiha — A trader was killed and others were injured by a group of robbers near Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan, on July 26. On the same day, a farmer was shot dead and three others were injured at their farm near Abu Jubeiha in the southern part of the state.

The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation (HUDO) reported on Sunday that market trader Zakariya Hasan was shot dead by four masked men at gunpoint at Elafan, 5 kilometres south of Kadugli.

The case was reported to Kadugli police, who reportedly did not move to investigate the case.

On July 26, Hasan was on his way, together with other passengers, in motorbike cart (tuktuk) from the Hajar El Foul market to Kadugli. "When they reached the Elafan seasonal river, they were obstructed by four armed and masked people," HUDO stated.

All passengers were ordered to hand their smartphones, but Hasan refused. After a short fight, the robbers shot him twice in the head.

The case was reported both to the nearby military base and the police of Kadugli "but no serious step was taken by the police or security organs to apprehend the perpetrators".

'Tribal'

In a statement on Monday, HUDO reported that farmer Bahaeldin Hasabo, his brother and two others were tilling their farms in the area between Abu Jubeiha and El Rahmaniya when five armed men shot at them.

Hasabo was fatally hit while the other three were injured.

The farmers recognised the attackers who shot at them and filed a case against them at the Abu Jubeiha police - who did not act.

An activist in Abu Jubeiha informed HUDO that the cause of this attack may to be related to the conflict between Hawazma and Kenana tribesmen, as the victims belong to the Kenana and the attackers are Hawazma.

Earlier this year, South Kordofan witnessed protests over the rampant insecurity in the region. People are particularly frustrated about the lack of police action. In June, tribal violence erupted again in Kologi, in the eastern Nuba Mountains.