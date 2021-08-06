Sudan Security and Defence Council Concerned About 'Security Breaches'

Khartoum — The Sudanese Security and Defence Council has decided on the formation of a joint force to combat "negative security phenomena" within the military. It also renewed its demand to replace the Ethiopian forces in the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) by other international forces.

In its meeting in the Republican Palace in Khartoum on Thursday, the Security and Defence Council, chaired by the vice-president of the Sovereignty Council, Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), discussed ways to solve the problem "that forms a threat to societal peace".

The members expressed their concern about the growing number of crimes in which members of the regular forces, the security service, the rebel movements, and "those who claim affiliation to those forces" make misuse of their military uniforms and weapons and commit crimes.

Defence Minister Lt- Gen Yasin Ibrahim said in a press statement following the meeting that the Council members stressed the importance of "developing radical solutions and urgent treatments for certain social aspects", and announced the formation of a "joint force with a unified command system" to combat the "security breaches" within the military.

The Council as well reviewed the plan to secure the various oil fields in the country against potential threats to the production areas and lines. It also directed the competent authorities to expedite the approval of laws "that prevent chaos and security breaches".

Ethiopian soldiers

The Sudanese Security and Defence Council further renewed its demand to replace the Ethiopian soldiers dispatched to UNISFA in Abyei by forces from other countries.

In April this year, Sudan demanded the United Nations to replace the Ethiopian soldiers deployed in UNISFA in the disputed Abyei region on the Sudan-South Sudan border with other soldiers.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maryam El Sadig El Mahdi told reporters in Khartoum at the time that "It is not reasonable to have Ethiopian forces in the strategic depth of Sudan at a time when the Ethiopian forces are gathering on the eastern borders of Sudan."

El Mahdi also pointed to the unilateral decision by Addis Ababa to continue completing the work at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). "Ethiopia has shown unacceptable intransigence in the Renaissance Dam negotiations. Its decision to fill the Renaissance Dam is contrary to international law," she stated.