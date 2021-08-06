Namibia: Seidler Battles to 16th

Seidler battles to 16th

Sport - General | 2021-08-06

by Sheefeni Nikodemus

PHILLIP Seidler put himself through the wringer to finish 16th in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games 10km swimming marathon on Wednesday.

Olympic debutant Seilder finished over four minutes behind the victor, Florian Wellbrock of Germany, who won the gruelling race in one hour, 48 minutes and 33,70 seconds. It was Wellbrock's second medal, following a 1 500m freestyle bronze he earned in the pool on Sunday.

It was an event in which competitors had to dig deep just to get around the course given the high water temperature, which felt "like hot soup".

"You have represented and shown the world what a phenomenal athlete you are," the Namibian Swimming Federation said yesterday.

The silver medal went to Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary (1:48:59:00), with Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri taking bronze (1:48:59:10).

In the pool, the Italian swimmer earned a silver medal in the men's 800m freestyle event.

Wellbrock and Paltrinieri became the second and third swimmers to win a medal in the pool and also on the open water course at a single Olympic Games.

International Swimming Federation (Fina) president Husain al Musallam said the marathon swimmers displayed immense resolve in trying conditions to showcase the best of the sport over two days of fierce competition in Tokyo.

"We know that the road to Tokyo 2020 has been very challenging but that did not prevent you from delivering excellent performances and thrilling races at the Games," said Al Musallam in statement posted on the Fina website yesterday.

"You kept us entertained until the very last moments and you can all be proud of what you have achieved.

"Your displays of extraordinary endurance always inspire us, but here at the Odaiba Marine Park they were even more impactful, as they symbolised the resilience and determination of the Aquatics family."