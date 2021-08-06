Namibia: Central Bank to Conduct Balance of Payment Census

THE Bank of Namibia plans to conduct a balance of payment (BoP) census to increase Namibia's BoP sample size and statistics.

In a media release on Monday, Bank of Namibia deputy director of corporate communications Kazembire Zemburuka said a BoP census is a comprehensive count of all organisations and persons residing in Namibia, who have foreign assets or liabilities or engage in transactions with non-residents.

He said to perform its function, the bank maintains a database of various economic indicators, gathered from individuals and organisations across the country.

"In particular, the bank collects data on economic transactions between Namibian resident enterprises and the rest of the world, like non-residents in the form of foreign ownership, foreign assets, and/or liabilities," he added.

Zemburuka said the census, which is conducted every 10 years, would strengthen the BoP database.

"The 2021 census will be conducted online via an exploratory survey, which will be distributed via the BoP. Staff of the bank will contact the identified businesses by phone to obtain email addresses to which the online survey will be sent," Zemburuka said.

The exploratory survey began in June and will continue until December this year.

"Stakeholders can be confident that their participation will have an impact, particularly on economic policy formulation and decision-making in the country. In this regard, the bank is dedicated to conducting a successful census that meets international standards and informs Namibia's economic development trajectory," Zemburuka said.

Email: [email protected]