Namibia: Astrazeneca Vaccine From the Netherlands Safe

A CONSIGNMENT of tens of thousands of doses of AstraZeneca vaccine expected to arrive in Namibia from the Netherlands over the weekend has been deemed safe, Namibia's health ministry says.

In July, the Netherlands announced that Namibia is amongst a list of African nations to receive the approximately 745 000 AstraZeneca vaccine donation. The list is of countries who appealed for help.

There were reports that tens of thousands of AstraZeneca vaccine left overs in the fridges of Dutch doctors will likely be disposed of.

The doctors planned to donate these left over vaccines to other countries with a shortage, but the Dutch Medicines Act prohibits it, Dutch daily 'de Volkskrant' reported.

"The law sates that medicines that have already been delivered to doctors for their patients may not be traded. Not even when it is free and for a good cause," a spokesperson for the country's youth care inspectorate told that newspaper.

Health ministry spokesperson Petronella Masabane explained to The Namibian that initially there was an initiative by a group of private Dutch doctors to collect unused AZ doses from doctors and donate to Namibia.

However, some boxes were opened, and even though vials were still intact and the 'cold chain' for the preservation was managed properly, EU export laws do not allow for unsealed boxes of vaccines to be exported.

"The group of doctors then started to lobby the Dutch government to donate vaccines to Namibia. We have submitted an official request for vaccines donation to the Dutch government," she said.

In June, Namibia's AstraZeneca stock ran out, which has resulted in about 50 000 Namibian waiting for their second jab.

Health officials said there are no confirmations yet as to when the vaccine will be delivered.

Currently, about 50 377 Namibians received their full vaccination, while 168 076 received their first jab.