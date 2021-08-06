Namibia: Oshikango Community in Protest Against Police

6 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Anna Shinana

SCORES of people from the Oshikango area on Thursday staged a protest at the local police station against police killings.

This followed on an incident in which a local taxi driver, Lebeus Wambili, was shot dead and his girlfriend, Ndilimeke Mwalengelwange, was left in a critical condition.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at the village of Onamhinda.

Protesters who took part in the demonstration claimed the killing of Wambili was the fourth incident within two years in which a civilian had been shot dead by the police in the region and that the culprits are never brought to book.

