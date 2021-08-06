Namibia: Bail for Nurse Charged Over Covid Test Results

A NURSE, who was employed by the Namibia Institute of Pathology (NIP) until she was charged with falsifying more than 50 negative Covid-19 test results, has been granted bail after two months in custody.

Magistrate Linus Samunzala granted Uilka Nuunyango (34) bail in an amount of N$5 000 in a ruling delivered in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court yesterday, after finding that Nuunyanga has not been shown to be a danger to society or to be someone from whom the public needs to be protected.

The magistrate in his ruling also noted that the police officer in charge of the investigation of Nuunyango's case conceded under cross-examination that there was no evidence against her in respect of some of the charges she is facing, or showing that she has tried to interfere with evidence or witnesses in the matter.

He granted Nuunyango bail of N$5 000, on condition that she would not interfere directly or indirectly with investigations or witnesses in her case.

Nuunyango is accused of having falsified 53 Covid-19 test results issued by the NIP between January and June this year. The state is alleging that she created test results showing that people had tested negative for the novel coronavirus when such tests had in fact not been done.

She is charged with counts of fraud, alternatively forgery and uttering a forged document, corruptly using false documents and corruptly using her position as an enrolled nurse at the NIP for gratification.

Nuunyango was arrested on 8 June.

She told the court during her bail hearing that she sent a resignation notice to the NIP a day after she was informed that she was being suspended and arrested.

According to Nuunyango, the only changes that she made on the patient records of people who had Covid-19 tests done at the NIP was to correct errors in the spelling of names, wrong dates of birth, wrong indications of patients' sex and wrong addresses.

A police detective investigating the case, warrant officer Hafeni Nashidengo, testified that Nuunyango is alleged to have changed the names and other personal details on 53 genuine Covid-19 test results by inserting the names and personal information of people who had not been tested for Covid-19, that she then printed the changed test results and afterwards changed the details back to what they had been originally.

The test results, which were changed and printed with different names, were negative for the novel coronavirus, Nashidengo said.

Samunzala remarked in his ruling that the detective conceded under cross-examination he did not have evidence that Nuunyango received some sort of payment for creating false test results.

Courts should lean in favour of granting bail, as long as the interests of justice are not prejudiced, the magistrate also commented, before adding that in his view it would suffice to grant Nuunyango bail with conditions attached.

Nuunyango is due to make a next court appearance on 1 November.

Defence lawyer Nambili Mhata represented her during the bail hearing. Public prosecutor Sylvia Kauluma represented the state.