Namibia: My Career - Steven Ndorokaze

HE wants paying tax in Namibia to be seen as 'cool'. In this month's My Career, The Namibian's Walter Kariko (WK) chats to the recently appointed Namibia Revenue Agency's chief of communications Steven Yarukeekuro Ndorokaze (SN), about his career.

WK: Who is Steven Ndorokaze?

SN: I was born in Windhoek 42 years ago, but was raised between Okondjatu and Ovitoto in the now Otjozondjupa region. I attended school at Good Hope (Onderombua) Primary School in Epukiro, Theo Katjimune Primary School, St Barnabas Senior Primary School and A Shipena Senior Secondary School, all in Windhoek. Among my greatest achievements are being selected as the Best SADC Television Journalist in 2011 and being admitted as a legal practitioner of the High Court of Namibia in 2016.

WK: You have been appointed as the head of strategic communication, stakeholder engagement and taxpayer education at the Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA). What does your job entail?

SN: The team and I are entrusted with the promotion of the NamRA brand, which is a new brand in the Namibian set-up, so that it becomes a recognisable and trusted brand. We are also expected to keep our stakeholders engaged at all times, through some of the changes and transformation that will come with the consolidation of the NamRA operations and activities. Effective taxpayer education has the potential of enhancing voluntary tax compliance and we must work towards ensuring that it is in place.

WK: Tell us more about NamRA and its mandate?

SN: NamRA was launched on 7 April 2021 and is tasked with receiving state revenue, which entails the assessment and collection of taxes and duties on behalf of the state. NamRA also enforces the applicable revenue, customs and excise laws.

WK: Tell us briefly about your previous experience.

SN: Post matric, I was appointed as a trainee cameraman through a very good traineeship scheme that the Namibian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) had at the time, before joining their newsroom as a journalist responsible for the political and economic beats. In 2013, I was appointed as the legal adviser and company secretary, becoming the head later on. Last week, I left Momentum Metropolitan Namibia, where I have served as head legal and company secretary since 2018.

WK: What new ideas are you keen to influence at NamRA?

SN: I am hoping to contribute towards creating a good impression of the payment of the relevant taxes and duties. It must become a 'cool' thing to do. That is likely to happen with greater appreciation about the tax obligation, focusing on who is required to pay tax and duties, at what level, when must the payment be made and what must be submitted to our offices? Our team has a significant role to play in this regard, and we are going to have fun making our contribution.

WK: Before your appointment at NamRA, your LinkedIn profile states that you worked as legal adviser at NBC and head: legal & company secretary at Momentum Metropolitan Namibia. How would you apply your experience in your new role?

SN: My previous assignments have exposed me to serving at the executive level, which is key in appreciating that as an executive member, one is primarily responsible for the overall performance of the organisation and not just your specific area of responsibility. As indicated, NamRA is tasked with enforcing the tax, customs and excise laws, therefore my legal grounding will come in very handy in anticipating the support that we should provide to other business units.

WK: What is it like Leading the communications, stakeholder engagement and taxpayer education department?

SN: I am certainly very excited about the new role, because it is an opportunity to serve with passion in a different space, facing new challenges. Clinging onto some virtues such as dedication, commitment, integrity and a regard for teamwork, I should comfortably navigate through the assignment that lies ahead.

WK: What part of your job will you enjoy the most?

SN: It has only been a few days thus far, but I am looking forward to engaging all our stakeholders, particularly the taxpayers and traders, linked with consistently telling the NamRA story on all available platforms.

WK: How would you encourage young people who want to enter the legal field?

SN: Studying law is very rewarding, as it creates many career opportunities. However, and importantly, it is very liberating to know your rights as you transact through life daily. Even if someone has no interest in practising law in the boardroom or the courts, they can study law for their own benefit.

WK: Whose well of wisdom do you draw from?

SN: I draw from a number of sources, such as listening to clips by Les Brown and Jim Rohn. I look up to a number of leaders in Namibia, whether in politics, business, the legal profession or sports. Through the years, several people have inspired and assisted me in the journey, such as Carlos Kambaekua, Albertus Aochamub, Stanley Similo, Elia Shikongo and many others, to whom I remain indebted.

WK: Recommend any three good reads.

SN: 'My Own Liberator' by Dikgang Moseneke, 'Long Walk to Freedom' by Nelson Mandela and 'Samuel Maharero' by Gerhardus Pool.

WK: What do you do in your spare time?

SN: I am passionate about politics, economics, law, football, tennis, chess, solving puzzles and an now an active weekend infant farmer.