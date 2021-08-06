Namibia: Over 1 000 Jobs Cut in Six Months

OVER a 1 000 employees were retrenched at 190 companies during the first six months of this year.

The retrenchments, which took place from 1 January to 30 June, occurred in the Khomas, Erongo and Hardap regions.

This accumulates to 13 642 retrenchments in the last 18 months as businesses struggle to sustain jobs due to Namibia's slumping economy, exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

This is reflected in the latest figures on employment in Namibia, released by the Ministry of Labour, Industrial Relations and and Employment Creation this week.

Lydia Indombo, acting executive director of labour, says the 1 444 workers who lost their jobs during the first half of 2021 were employed across 190 companies.

"The retrenchments were mainly due to economic reasons during the two quarters," she says.

Many businesses have continued to reduce their staff or completely close down due to the impact of the pandemic, in addition to the already sinking economy.

Between December and June the country experienced two waves of virus infections as a result of Covid-19 variants.

This comes as the Bank of Namibia says Namibia's inflation rate rose during the first quarter of 2021, driven mainly by higher inflation on food and housing.

The BoN further stated that Namibia's current account deficit worsened both on an annual and quarterly basis.

Indombo says only 67 workers lost their jobs due to Covid-19, while more than 1 300 Namibians were retrenched because of other economic factors, such as the closure or discontinuation of businesses.

She says companies and businesses involved in the retail and wholesale sector retrenched 375 workers - the highest number for the period - in nine regions.

Other sectors, such as mining and fisheries, among others, lost 490 jobs between them.

The manufacturing and agriculture sectors combined retrenched 278 workers earlier this year.

The hospitality sector, which last year experienced a plethora of retrenchments, let go of another 103 jobs.

Labour expert Herbert Jauch believes the continuous job losses reflect an economy in crisis despite the decline in numbers.

"This merely means that after the thousands of job losses last year, the economy has already shrunk so much that fewer retrenchments take place now. Also, comparing the retrenchments between January and March versus April to June only shows a moderate reduction in retrenchments," he says.

He says inevitably the retrenchments listed as "not due to Covid-19, but due to economic reasons" are difficult to justify, because the impact of the pandemic affected virtually all economic sectors, therefore many of the "economic retrenchments" are linked to the impact of the pandemic.

"The overall economic decline in the country with reduced local consumer spending is reflected in the large number of retrenchments in the retail and manufacturing sectors," he says.

The ministry indicated that despite its name including 'employment creation', it is not responsible for it, but only facilitates the registration process of jobseekers through the employment services bureau.

Jauch says the employment services offered by the ministry are not enough to confront the crisis.

"A far greater and very deliberate economic intervention will be needed to create thousands of new jobs," he says.

This, he says, was already outlined in the second National Employment Policy of 2013, which was poorly implemented and thus could not alleviate the unemployment crisis which hit us long before the pandemic.

"Thus far, the government has not been able to present a coherent strategy to redress unemployment, and mere statements of intent, coupled with appeals for foreign investments will not suffice. Instead, deliberate structural changes to the Namibian economy are urgently needed," he says.