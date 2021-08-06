Namibia: Noa Wants Evidence of Favouring Swapo

ANTI-CORRUPTION Commission (ACC) director general Paulus Noa yesterday asked people who claim he has been shielding prominent Swapo leaders and some government officials from corruption investigations and prosecution to reveal the evidence to substantiate their claims.

Noa made this call in response to the continuing fallout around his reappointment, with his detractors calling him a "Swapo houseboy" and saying he has been an active member of the ruling party.

Noa was appointed as the founding ACC boss in 2006.

During his time at the helm of the anti-graft body, he has been accused of failing to act on corruption cases involving prominent figures and their friends and cronies.

Following his reappointment last week, Noa is set to serve more than 20 years at the helm of the anti-graft agency.

Noa has particularly been targeted after he announced earlier this year that the ACC has concluded that Swapo did not directly benefit from the Fishrot corruption scandal.

This is despite evidence pointing to president Hage Geingob's internal party election campaign receiving money siphoned from the National Fishing Corporation of Namibia (Fishcor).

Last year ACC investigator Willem Olivier testified in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court that money paid from Fishcor into law firm Sisa Namandje & Company's trust account was used for Swapo's election campaign.

Noa, however, yesterday said: "Why don't you ask them to substantiate their allegations that I am apparently favouring Swapo, because I am a Swapo member. What evidence do they have? Ask them."

'NOA MUST GO'

The majority of political parties are outraged by the strategy employed by Swapo parliamentarians to push through Noa's reappointment.

Following last week's fracas in the National Assembly (NA), seven opposition parties have approached the High Court on an urgent basis to challenge the process followed to approve Noa's reappointment.

The seven parties are the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), All People's Party, the Rally for Democracy and Progress, the Republican Party, the National Unity Democratic Organisation, the Namibia Economic Freedom Fighters and Swanu.

They want the High Court to declare null and void a proclamation issued by president Hage Geingob on 29 July, to call for a special session of the NA to be convened to appoint Noa and his deputy, Erna van der Merwe, as well as approve the nomination of applicants for appointment as chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN).

The parties argue that the proclamation was inconsistent with Article 1(1) of the Constitution, among others, and is therefore "contrary to law, unconstitutional and invalid".

They further want the proclamation set aside, and as a consequence, the decisions to appoint Noa, his deputy, as well as the chairperson of the ECN, Elsie Nghikembua, and commissioners Joram Rukambe and Emmerentia Leonard set aside.

Further, the High Court is asked to direct the president to issue a new proclamation to request another special session of the NA to reconsider Noa and Van der Merwe's reappointment, as well as the approval of the new chairperson and commissioners of the ECN.

The parties have vowed to stage a nationwide demonstration to call for Noa's removal from the anti-graft agency.

POLITICAL INFLUENCE

Landless People's Movement (LPM) member of parliament Uutara Mootu earlier this week claimed Noa's reappointment was politically influenced.

"They [Swapo] wanted someone who is easy, who is a houseboy; someone they can easily call [...] to make cases go away," she claimed.

Mootu claimed Noa was unwilling to be transparent and deal with high-profile issues and to hold leaders accountable.

She referred specifically to the Swapo link to the still-unfolding Fishrot scandal.

"The reappointment of Noa is a disgrace to democracy because you can see the demands of the people were not met," Mootu said.

PDM member of parliament Inna Hengari this week said Geingob is tone deaf to the public's concerns around Noa's reappointment.

"Noa has shown no competency or accountability when dealing with corruption. It is very clear in the last 15 years that he has done absolutely nothing, based on the number of cases with the prosecutor general and the cases not prosecuted," Hengari said.

"Are there no other people who can take up this role?" she asked.

Deputy minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofilus refused to comment on the issue.