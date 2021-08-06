Namibia: Covid-19 and the Prospects of Work

THUS FAR, the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic has cost the Namibian economy thousands of jobs, and many more hours of lost work.

All sectors of the economy have been affected by the various strategies to keep businesses open, and many workers have experienced changes in their working conditions or had their incomes reduced.

Enough information is available to be able to highlight some of the current developments that may well shape the prospects of finding work in Namibia over the next one to three years.

1. Most businesses currently operate below capacity, and this is likely to be the case for another 12 to 24 months. These businesses are unlikely to create any new jobs during this period, and in some sectors the recovery will take even longer.

2. The pandemic has created few new jobs in Namibia, and few companies have managed to grow their businesses during the pandemic. But it did create a large pool of surplus labour throughout the economy. When businesses start recruiting they are likely to recruit from this pool.

3. The anticipated online retail revolution did not happen in Namibia. Only a few businesses have managed to take their sales, training and marketing functions online. As a result, the number of tech skills required in the economy, and the number of new tech-based jobs will not grow as rapidly as expected. Existing staff members will be required to improve their skills in using online and social media platforms to communicate with clients and colleagues.

4. The formal business sector consists mostly of medium, small and microbusinesses. These businesses report a much lower demand for their products or services, and resultant cash-flow shortages as their main challenges for survival. Watch as medium businesses become small businesses, and small businesses become microbusinesses. This will impact on their potential for survival, and right now there are little prospects for investments in new business models or new jobs.

5. Businesses are demanding more work from fewer staff members to try and make up for the loss in productivity caused by retrenchments and scale-backs. This means staff have to retrain to be able to cope with new responsibilities. This may well pave the way for multi-skilled staff to replace specialists in future. Others may use more gig workers as their cost-to-company is lower.

6. The fallout from the formal economy will cause an expansion of the informal sector as newly jobless workers will join an already crowded and ultra-competitive sector in an effort to survive. Those entering the informal sector will be in it for the long haul.

So where are the opportunities?

Occupational health and safety: Going forward there will be a lot of emphasis on a Covid-free work environment.

Manufacturing personal protective equipment, sanitising facilities, and social distancing at the workplace will all provide opportunities for small or micro-businesses.

Food production: The pandemic has reminded us how food insecure Namibia is. With most Namibians having to buy food and with most food currently imported, there are real opportunities for locally produced and processed food.

Digital skills: With many companies having to reskill or upskill their workforce remotely and via online platforms, there may be possibilities for small businesses or individual gig workers in this field.

For the next year or two the prospects of finding formal employment will be slim, which means individuals and small businesses will have to find new niches and build stable employment out of that.

It is quite possible that for the immediate future we'll see rising from the economic ashes of this pandemic the notion (to paraphrase EF Schumacher) that "small is beautiful" once more.

* Christie Keulder is a researcher at Survey Warehouse.