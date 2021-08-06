Namibia: More Children Need Therapy Amid Pandemic

CLINICAL psychologist Dr Shaun Whittaker says he has witnessed an increase in the number of children seeking counselling over the loss of their parents amid the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Some children have lost both their parents or a primary caregiver.

Whittaker says with the Delta variant of the virus, death is sudden.

In many cases family members are informed that their loved one is recovering, only for them to take a turn for the worse.

Whittaker says this means the family is never psychologically prepared for the loss.

"What we have been dealing with mostly is death and grief counselling for children," he says.

He says the partial lockdowns and abrupt school closures have also been affecting children's mental health and well-being, because it has affected the social ties between children and their families and friends.

According to Whittaker, online learning has not really worked for primary or high school pupils due to the mode of delivery, while 60% of children do not have access to the appropriate devices or mobile data.

"Kids go to school for their friends and the social engagement that goes along with that. Not really for learning. They go for playing, for their friends and for socialising. And when that is hindered, they withdraw into themselves, and depression and disorientation follows," he says.

The most virus deaths in the country has been that of the elderly as children tend to not get severly ill and recover faster when they contract the virus.

Venancia Tsibes, the grandmother of two girls, says children who still have their parents constantly fear losing them as they are witnessing many deaths and burials around them.

Tsibes says her four-year-old granddaugther, Garere Tsibes, does not allow anyone into the family's home without being sanitised.

She says this behaviour intensifies when the children are with their great-grandmother, because they do not want to lose her.

"Even if she was playing outside, she would come running in to get the sanitiser and ask about a mask," Tsibes says.

Lukas Haufiku, spokesperson for the Ministry of Gender, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, says the ministry has started receiving enquiries relating to custody and estates concerning children whose parents have died due to Covid-19.

"There are cases where a person or more than one person is willing to care for the child, but they still require it to be formalised through the appointment of caregivers or guardians," Haufiku says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Children Coronavirus Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As children have started returning to schools, the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has issued a directive for schools to conduct an assessment on household changes for children, including the loss of a caregiver, so that children's can be canselled.

The assessment is to help the ministry identify children in need of a particular type of support with the help of life skills teachers.

Schools are also to assess whether all students have returned to school, as some have not after last year's lockdown due to changes in guardianship.

The ministry launched a Covid-19 counselling helpline two days ago in collaboration with Lifeline/Childline to provide trauma debriefing, and grief and bereavement counselling.

The number to call or text is 116 or 106.

Executive director of education, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp this week paid tribute to all teachers and parents who have lost their lives to the pandemic.

"Covid-19 has not left any family or household unscathed, but has affected everybody. We commit to be more empathetic in our listening and responses, and more loving and caring as we take on the last term of the year," Steenkamp said.