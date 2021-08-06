Namibia: Ccn Urges Public to Get Vaccinated

THE Council of Churches in Namibia (CCN) is encouraging the nation to get the Covid-19 vaccine to help boost immunity and save lives.

This was said in a statement issued by the CCN general secretary, Ludwig Beukes.

He urged the nation to support the government's vaccination campaign.

"We call on our people to listen to good and well-informed scientific advice, rather than to misleading and harmful messages as ever so often expressed on social media platforms," Beukes said.

According to him, the vaccine goes a long way in protecting oneself and others and helps in building herd immunity that could reduce the pressure in the health system.

Beukes also urged the government to work together with churches in the battle against Covid-19 and to engage with the health ministry on a more regular basis.

He also called on the government to respond to the devastating impact of the pandemic on the jobs, livelihoods and incomes of families as well as households.

"As church leaders, we call on our government to consider a relief intervention similar to the emergency income grant but on a permanent basis," Beukes said.