Namibia: Give Us Hope, Johannes! ... Helalia Hungry for Namibia's Second Medal in Tokyo

WITH the nation still swept into a frenzy by teen sensations Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, 40-year-old Helalia Johannes, who is competing in her fourth Olympic Games, has largely flown under the radar.

And yet the Namibian camp in Tokyo is quietly confident that if the stars align, Johannes could deliver a second medal at the Games tomorrow when she competes in the women's marathon.

In fact, for the longest time, it was Johannes who had been the one tipped to be most likely to be a medal contender for the Land of the Brave, until Mboma raced onto the podium.

Yesterday Johannes praised Mboma for her silver medal performance in the women's 200 metres race earlier this week, saying she was an inspiration.

"My preparations have been going very well, but unfortunately the weather here is very hot and humid. It's not the same weather as what I trained in [in Windhoek].

"But I'm looking forward to my competition on Saturday. I'll see how it goes, and I will do my level best," Johannes said.

"Christine did us proud, and as a fellow Namibian I'm very happy for what she did for us. She brought a medal to the Land of the Brave, so it's a good inspiration for us and the younger generation."

While Johannes may be coy about her medal chances, Namibian National Olympic Committee president Abner Xoagub is confident her time has arrived.

"This is her time to show the rest of the marathon runners what she can do, and I'm positive that Namibia can pick up a second medal at the 2020 Olympic Games.

"We will keep her in our prayers [...] Let's see to it that we send all the positive and encouraging messages to Helalia, so that her time is our time. It's time for us to get our second medal at the 2020 Olympic Games," Xoagub says.

He says Johannes is in top condition mentally and physically: "She is in the right mindset, she is positive and hungry. You can see the hunger in her eyes, in her whole body, and she is ready to take on the best marathon runners in the world."

Athletics Namibia president Erwin Naimwhaka says Johannes is already a winner in their eyes.

"I met Helalia before her departure and she looked focused, so I hope she does well. But our message is always just to do your best, and whatever you achieve, you have already won in our eyes," he says.

"I'm very happy about Christine's silver medal. That was an extra bonus, and I'm superexcited about it. But for Helalia I'll just say, do your best. If it includes a medal, very good, but we will be happy if you just give your best."

Johannes' coach, Robert Kaxuxuena, is quietly optimistic about her chances.

"Helalia's preparation has gone well. She is mentally ready for the event, and since we arrived in Japan she has been doing well. I cannot promise anything, but I expect her to do her best, and good things will come home," he says.

Namibian Rainhold Tomas will also be in action in the men's marathon on Sunday.

TOP PERFORMER

Over the past few years Johannes has cemented her place as one of the world's top marathon runners.

Besides setting some impressive times, she has also started to shine on the big stage.

In 2018 Johannes made history when she became Namibia's first female gold medallist at the Commonwealth Games, while also following in the footsteps of her boxer husband, Jafet Uutoni, who won gold at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

In 2019 she set another first, becoming Namibia's first female athlete to win a medal at the World Championships when she got bronze in Doha.

Last year she came third at the Valencia Marathon in a new Namibian record time of 2:19:52, which was also the seventh fastest in the world.

Her main rivals for medals will be the East African powerhouses Kenya and Ethiopia, whose athletes have set eight of the ten fastest times in the world over the past two years.

They include Kenya's Peres Jepchircher, who won the Valencia Marathon in 2:17:16, and her compatriots Joyciline Jepkosgei and Brigid Kosgei, who set the world record of 2:14:04 in 2019, while Ethiopia's challenge will be led by Birhane Dibaba, Hiwot Gebrekidan and Worknesh Degefe.

The women's marathon is scheduled to start at 07h00 Tokyo time (00h00 Namibian time) on Saturday.