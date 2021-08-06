Namibia: Let's Become a Caring Society

PRICELESS! Through the gloomy fog of more than 3 000 people dying of Covid within three months, an economy that invokes despair and depression, there emerged Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi and Henk Botha to soothe a nation depleted of positive energy.

We cannot think of any gift more priceless and timely in lifting the mood of about 2,5 million Namibians than that provided by the two teenage athletes and their coach. We owe them big time! Their gift should, therefore, make citizens of this south-west African country pause to reflect and decide soon how to repay them.

This is not to downplay any contributions: Namdia pitched in with some proceeds from gem diamonds and cellphone company MTC sponsored N$2 million each to Mboma and Masilingi. In no way do we want to undercut Nictus Furnishers' therapeutic beds that will go a long way in ensuring peaceful sleep.

We are definitely not downplaying the donation of 200 chickens, a three-year fuel supply, aeroplane tickets, socks, holidays, spa massages and photo shoots or ululations celebrating Mboma, Masilingi and coach Henk's massive achievements at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and other races before that.

But Namibians, collectively and individually, must do something to show their deepest appreciation. Failure to take tangible steps to reciprocate for that priceless gift is like a nation eating their children. The backgrounds of the two teenage sensations show how they've faced life's cruellest obstacles and "still they rise", to paraphrase Maya Angelou.

Mboma's mother died in 2016 when she was 13 years old, leaving the first-born as the primary carer of her siblings. Masilingi was left with her grandmother to raise her. As fate decreed, they landed in the care of coach Henk to develop their education and athletic talent following requests from the ministry of sport's executive director and the governor of Kavango East region.

"They had organised a press conference and the TV was there... He [the governor] caught me completely unawares, I couldn't really say no in front of the cameras, but I must say that story turned out to have a great ending," Botha said, relating to The Namibian how the girls became part of his household.

Botha paid for their school [later helped by a few people], their training and sport needs. We can only imagine how tough it's been without decent facilities outside of Windhoek. They live at Grootfontein. It's expected that the government should use tax funds appropriately towards causes such as providing the right environment (including infrastructure) to nurture talent.

Crucially, however, the on-track performances of Mboma and Masilingi demand a major change of Namibian culture and attitude: Invest in our youth. Companies should not wait for the youth to prove themselves at the highest levels before they open the purse of corporate social investments. They should help create conditions in which the young can thrive (scout for and adopt talent in whatever field).

Rich and wealthy individuals should team up by deliberately funding youth sport and coaches like Botha. Regular investment in our youth will result in the unearthing of hidden gems. And as the trio of Olympic heroes have shown, selfless investments will be repaid in the priceless joy and pride that has buoyed Namibians at a time when there is very little to cheer about.

Let's not allow Mboma, Masilingi and Botha's gift to go to waste. Let us show that we are a caring nation and not only bask in their glory for the short term. Botha especially has shown how to be caring and how that can lift an entire population of millions out of a state of doom.