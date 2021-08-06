Namibia Gets N$682,3m for Green Hydrogen

NAMIBIA is set to receive over N$682,3 million from the German government to assist with research on venturing into green hydrogen.

The funding, equivalent to about 40 million euros, was announced on Tuesday at the launch of the green hydrogen request for proposals (RFP) and handover of the second Harambee Prosperity Plan (HPPII) first quarter report.

The national planning commissioner, Obeth Kandjoze, said in addition to examining the feasibility of Namibia getting into exploiting green hydrogen, the money will also be used to set up the Green Hydrogen Council of Namibia.

Kandjoze added that Namibia is partnering with countries willing to help it push through its agenda to develop and improve its economic performance.

"Preliminary estimates of this potential [project] estimate Namibia's annual production of green ammonia in excess of 2,5 million tonnes, and thus will attract more than US$6 billion in foreign direct investment, while generating annual revenue in excess of US$800 million. Our presence here today is about testing those estimates," Kandjoze noted.

He said the introduction of green hydrogen in Namibia will help push the country to the forefront of such development in the southern African region, as well as tap into the available financial resources from the investments.

"We are not alone in this endeavour. Germany is heavily investing in the green hydrogen industry in Namibia. Our two governments are about to conclude an agreement that will see them invest up to 40 million euros, which, given today's exchange rate, translates to just over N$680 million," he said.

The University of Namibia will spearhead the research for setting up a vibrant green hydrogen industry, with support from other stakeholders from Namibia and Germany.

Speaking at the same event, economic adviser in the Presidency James Mnyupe said the invitation for proposals calls developers around the world to converge around Namibia's //Karas region to design and conceive a bright future for the people of that region and the country at large.

"This RFP is the culmination of a Herculean effort by government officials from various offices, ministries and agencies," he said.

An eight-member council was established along with a 15-member technical committee to support the development of the green hydrogen project, which falls under HPPII.

"The funding will support the development of a green hydrogen industry, as highlighted in the economic advancement pillar. Preliminary uses of the funding include green hydrogen bursaries, feasibility studies and development of pilot plants," the report stated.

President Hage Geingob, during the launch, invited the international community, starting with Africans, to submit their proposals. "So that we can address development and poverty while avoiding using petrol, but clean energy," he said.

Email: [email protected]