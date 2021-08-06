Botswana: Bpf Applauds Ski Foundation for Oxygen Concentrators

Botswana Patriotic Front applauds the SKI Foundation and its Chairperson Lt. Gen. Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama for their gallant effort to secure oxygen concentrators for Batswana at a time when the regime is in the doldrums with these life-saving requirements. Having said this, we implore the SKI Foundation to go an even more extra mile and try secure vaccines.

Botswana has become a Covid 19 den. We are one of the last hardest hit places on planet earth at the last publicized statistics by the World Health Organization. Botswana has a dire shortage of oxygen concentrators and bed space for covid 19 patients. If this regime wasn't evil and vindictive, they would get in touch with the SKI Foundation to support the delivery of the secured oxygen concentrators. But we see they chose 8 oxygen concentrator donations from the Chinese instead of getting their hands on the 500 secured by the SKI Foundation. The reckless cartel twiddles their thumbs while our people die.

The people dying of corona today need not die. They are only dying because the BDP under Masisi is sentencing them to death through failure to provide oxygen concentrators and bed space. Despite this harrowing reality, BDP MPs are debating less urgent bills in parliament and refuse to debate corona related issues exclusively for now.

Efforts by the SKI Foundation towards securing vaccines will help. Firstly, lives will be saved by any vaccines gathered. Secondly, the antics of the regime will see them immediately get serious about getting vaccines so as to outdo the SKI Foundation- like they in panic got a donation for oxygen concentrators from the Chinese after the SKI Foundation announcement that it had secured some.

We thank the foundation for the oxygen concentrators and ask they try secure vaccines as well.

Thank you, Lawrence Ookeditse

BPF Publicity Secretary