Morocco: Togolese President Congratulates HM the King On Throne Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has received a congratulatory message from the President of the Togolese Republic, H.E. Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, on the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the Sovereign's enthronement.

President Gnassigbé expresses, in the message, his best wishes for good health and happiness to the Sovereign, wishing the Moroccan people further prosperity.

Over the years, Togo and Morocco have been able to develop bilateral relations marked by trust and friendship on several issues of common interest, says the Togolese President, underlining the mutual commitment of the two Heads of State to further strengthen these ties in order to serve the interests of the two brotherly peoples.