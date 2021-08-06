Mozambique: Covid-19 - 1,611 New Cases and 12 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Thursday reported a further 12 deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 1,611 new cases.

This death toll is relatively low by the standards of the previous month. The victims were nine men and three women, all Mozambican nationals, and aged between 28 and 77. Seven of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, three in Gaza, one in Inhambane and one in Niassa.

This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 1,538. In the first five days of August, 104 deaths were reported, or an average of slightly less than 21 a day.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 762,678 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 6,057 of them in the previous 24 hours. 4,446 of the tests yielded negative results, while 1,611 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 129,036.

Of the positive cases identified on Thursday, 880 were women or girls and 731 were men or boys. 175 were children under the age of 15, and 85 were over 65 years old, For 23 cases, no age information was available.

Of the new cases, 49.6 per cent came from the far south - 690 from Maputo city and 109 from Maputo province. There were also 169 cases from Manica, 155 from Gaza, 150 from Niassa, 12 from Inhambane, 90 from Sofala, 73 from Zambezia, 23 from Nampula, 18 from Tete and two from Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Thursday was 26.6 per cent - a considerable increase on the 20.2 per cent found on Wednesday, but still much lower than the rates of previous days (30.5 per cent on Tuesday, 38 per cent on Monday and 34.7 per cent on Sunday).

The provinces with the highest positivity rates were Manica (40 per cent), Niassa (38.1 per cent), Maputo province (33.5 per cent), Gaza (32.2 per cent), and Maputo city (28.5 per cent). Rates of less than 20 per cent were only found in the northern provinces of Nampula (15 per cent), and Cabo Delgado (0.5 per cent).

In the same 24 hour period, 46 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (30 in Maputo, four in Manica, three in Matola, three in Gaza, two in Sofala, two in Inhambane, one in Tete and one in Zambezia), and 58 new cases were admitted (35 in Maputo, six in Inhambane, five in Niassa, four in Sofala, three in Matola, two in Zambezia, two in Manica, and one in Tete).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities remained 485, the same as on Wednesday. 326 of these (67.2 per cent) were in Maputo, 52 were in Matola, 24 in Niassa, 23 in Sofala, 22 in Inhambane, 13 in Zambezia, ten in Gaza, seven in Manica, four in Tete and four in Nampula. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

The Ministry release also reported that on Thursday 421 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 (237 in Manica, 166 in Inhambane and 18 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries now stands at 101,333, which is 78.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases rose from 24.983 on Wednesday to 26,161 on Thursday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 12,462 (47.6 per cent of the total), Maputo province, 6,125; Inhambane, 1.870; Sofala, 1,372; Gaza, 1,132; Manica, 1,009; Niassa, 957; Zambezia, 656; Nampula, 317; Tete, 158; Cabo Delgado, 103.