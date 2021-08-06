Mozambique: Private Companies Vaccinate Over 70,000

Maputo — The vaccination initiative of Mozambican private companies, Univax, has so far succeeded in vaccinating more than 70,000 people across the country against the Covid-19 respiratory disease, according to a Friday press release from Univax.

319 companies are supporting Univax, and on 30 June they imported 500,000 doses of the VeroCell vaccine, made by the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinopharm. Under an agreement with the Ministry of Health, Univax donated 139,590 doses to the government to vaccinate the vulnerable population as part of the national vaccination campaign.

The rest is being used to vaccinate workers of the companies involved and their families. The release says the vaccination is being undertaken directly by the companies, through the Provincial Directorates of Health, or through private medical providers.

This vaccination drive started on 5 July, and Univax says that to date 72,491 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, and 13,401 have already received the second dose.

"This means that, in just a month, the initiative has reached, with the first dose, 40 per cent of the target population", said the release. It described the initiative as "a collective effort for the mass immunisation of the largest possible number of workers and their dependents".

The companies' goal, the release added, was "to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the work force". By guaranteeing the stability of the work force, this would also reduce pressure on the State Budget, and speed up the overall national vaccination campaign.