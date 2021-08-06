Mozambique: Nyusi Launches Industrialisation Programme

Maputo — Vanduzi (Mozambique), 6 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday launched the programme "Industrialise Mozambique" in Vanduzi district, in the central province of Manica.

The programme is a presidential initiative intended to attain efficiency and boost the potential of the country's industries. Nyusi declared that it will generate employment and income for young people, and increase industrial production.

Implementing the programme will involve building more industrial infrastructures, and overcoming constraints to do with rural roads, electrification, telecommunications and water supply.

"Let's get out of our comfort zone and embrace hard work", declared Nyusi, adding that Mozambique already has everything needed to ensure success. "Let us stimulate production and marketing to generate jobs and income for young people and women", he urged.

The public and private sectors, civil society, and cooperation partners, Nyusi said, should all be involved in the goals of boosting the weight of industry in the Gross Domestic Product, increasing industrial exports, and substituting imports.

The programme, he added, has a medium and long term institutional perspective, based on the principles of "One Country, one Vision, One Industrial Strategy".

"This initiative", said Nyusi, "will be monitored in its various phases, in order to validate the results, and the process of transforming the economy, and catalysing the goal of building a medium income country, where every Mozambican benefits from the riches of the soil and the subsoil".

He promised that there will be finance for "projects whose anchor criteria take as their basis the competitiveness of the sector, resulting in economic and financial viability".

Nyusi insisted that new industrial units should not follow a business model that rests on anti-competitive practices, dependent on customs and fiscal benefits. Furthermore, a long term programme should be independent of political cycles, in order to allow continuity.

"Leave politics to the politicians", he urged. "Think about business and how to make money. This is what we mean we speak of the value of our resources growing in a sustainable and realistic way, without preconceptions. In this way, we adapt to the new reality, giving shape to our policy instruments in the context of the SADC region, the continent and the world".