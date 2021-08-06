Namibia: Fans and Family Bemoan Champion Athlete's 'Unfair Treatment'

6 August 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charlotte Nambadja

While Namibia is celebrating the silver medal won by teen athlete Christine Mbona at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, some friends and family of Special Olympics double gold medal winner Ruben //Gowaseb are saying he has been unfairly treated as one of the country's sport heroes.

Fans and family members of Gowaseb (41), who won gold medals in the half marathon at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2015 and again in Abu Dhabi in 2019, took to social media this week to express their dissatisfaction with the sport ministry.

They also told The Namibian //Gowaseb is one of Namibia's unseen heroes and that he has not been given the recognition he deserved after he brought home two Special Olympics gold medals.

They added that on his arrival back home from the Special Olympics, in which athletes with intellectual disabilities compete, in 2015, the then deputy sport minister Agnes Tjongarero during a press conference said the government was working on a special incentive for //Gowaseb. However, he never received such an incentive and the sport ministry has not provided updates to //Gowaseb's family since then, the family claimed.

