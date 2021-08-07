Zimbabwe: Outstanding Zimbabweans Honoured

Ahead of the country's Heroes Day, President Mnangagwa has honoured outstanding Zimbabweans who have raised the country's flag high in various fields.

In a Government Gazzette, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda announced that outstanding Zimbabweans will be honoured under the new set of awards that were introduced by the Second Republic.

Previously, only members of the uniformed forces could be conferred with such national awards and honours but in yet another first, the New Dispensation has extended the honour to civilians.

"Whereas it is desirable to grant recognition for outstanding contribution or stellar accomplishments which further the interests of Zimbabwe, arising from the contribution of the luminaries, heroes and heroines of the first Chimurenga, solidarity and friendship of foreigners, selfless dedication to the preservation of Zimbabwe, selfless achievement of the highest order in humanitarian work, human capital development, national development and justice," said Dr Sibanda.

The awards that have been created are, the Diamond Award which means the Order of the Great Zimbabwe, Friendship Award which means the Zimbabwe International Friendship Award and the "Legacy Award" which is the National Historical Legacy Award.

According to the Gazzette, the National Historical Legacy Award may be awarded to Zimbabweans who have selflessly and relentlessly dedicated themselves to the preservation of Zimbabwe's peace, order, sovereignty, integrity and unity, thereby fostering Zimbabwe's socio economic development.

While the Jairos Jiri Humanitarian Award may be awarded to persons who have worked and dedicated their lives to the betterment of humanity through rendering humanitarian service. The award recognises the spirit of humanism exhibited by the recipient, while honouring the virtues of concern for the disadvantaged and vulnerable members of society.

On the other hand, the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award for Service in Human Capital Development may be awarded for outstanding, transformative service in human capital development that opens up and realises growth in new economic sectors while ensuring inclusivity.

There is also the Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation Award for Community Development, Peace Building and Fostering Unity that may be awarded for outstanding and consistent transformative service in the improvement of livelihoods at community level, engendering peace making and fostering unity.

While the Herbert Wiltshire Plumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for Justice and Human Rights may be awarded for distinguished and consistent pursuit of justice and human rights for the greater good of humanity.

All the awards shall be granted on the authority of the President and may be granted posthumously in accordance with regulations made in terms of the Act.

Recipients of this year awards, the first of a kind are General Nikita Mangena, Cde Jane Ngwenya, Cde Moffat Hadebe; Cde Abraham Nkiwane; Cde. John Maluzo Ndlovu; Cde Gibson Mayisa.

The Order of the Great Zimbabwe Silver award goes to the late Cde Josiah Chinamano, while the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Gold goes to First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, Archbishop Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti; and Dr Kirsty Leigh Coventry.

Recipients of the Order of the Star of Zimbabwe Silver are Professor Walter Kamba Prof Phineas Mogorosi Makhurane; Prof Ngwabi Mulunge Bhebhe; Prof Christopher James Chetsanga;

Prof Hope Sadza, Prof Primrose Kurasha, Dr Gibson Mandishona; and Mrs Joanna Girlie Moyo-Sibanda.