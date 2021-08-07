East Africa: Tanzania Maize Exports to Kenya Surge Sixfold After Suluhu Visit

7 August 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Gerald Andae

Maize imports from Tanzania jumped more than sixfold to 118,329 bags in May on the back of President Samia Suluhu's visit to Kenya that saw Dar and Nairobi reach a deal to lift a ban that had been put in place.

Kenya's Agriculture ministry says the volumes jumped from 16,137 bags in April to a monthly record of 118,329 in May after President Samia and her Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta reached a bilateral deal to abolish the restrictions that Nairobi had imposed on Tanzanian maize.

Kenya had in April banned maize imports from Tanzania and Uganda, citing a high level of aflatoxin beyond the required minimum of 10 parts per billion.

"Informal cross-border trade reported that the total quantity of maize imports in April was 16,731 bags. In May, the imports increased to 118,329 bags," said the ministry.

"There was reduced importation of maize in April, which is attributed to restriction of importation of maize across the region."

Kenya is a maize deficit country and relies on imports from Tanzania and Uganda to meet its annual demand.

Kenya started mending fences with Tanzania shortly after President Samia's trip to Nairobi, with Trade ministers from the two countries meeting in Arusha just weeks after the visit to address other underlying trade issues.

For instance, Tanzania agreed to abolish inspection fees for processed products with standardisation marks, giving Kenyan goods a smooth entry into their market.

Tanzania said it would allow Kenyan juices and wheat flour to access its market following a bilateral meeting that resolved the trade barriers that had seen these goods face clearance hurdles at the border.

Tanzania said it has started implementing the Single Window System, which has reduced delays in the clearance of pineapple juices produced in Kenya.

The meeting directed Kenya Revenue Authority and Tanzania Revenue Authority to explore the possibilities of granting preferential access to cigarettes made in Kenya with tobacco sourced from Tanzania and report back in the next bilateral meeting.

Kenya agreed to grant cement from Tanzania preferential treatment in accessing its market.

To enhance the process of clearance of goods, it was agreed that Single Customs Territory to be fully implemented by both parties.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X