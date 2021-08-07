Kenya: Sections of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet Placed Under 6pm-6am Curfew

6 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The government on Friday placed parts of Baringo, West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties on a 60-day 6pm to 6am curfew, over security threats.

The order applly to Kolowa and Ngoron divisions of Tiaty West sub-county in Baringo, Tot and Chesongoch divisions of Marakwet East sub-county in Elgeyo Marakwet and Sekeret and Cheptulel locations of Pokot central sub-county in West Pokot.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi through a gazette notice said the order will take effect from August 7.

"Under this order there shall be no public gatherings, processions or movement, either alone or a group during the period of the curfew except as has been permitted in writing by the Inspector General of the National Police Service," Matiangi stated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X