Gambia: Community Radios Lack Capacity to Sensitise Voters On Election

As the Gambia prepares to go to the polls on December 4th, it has been revealed that community radios do not have capacity to sensitise voters in helping them make informed choices.

According to some presenters who spoke to The Point, the lack of equipment and human resources are a hindrance to their work.

"We need a capacity building training on election sensitisation because some of us don't actually have a better understanding on elections sensitisation," said Nyima Cham, a presenter at Soma Community Radio in LRR

She revealed that lack of adequate human resources, finance, equipment and mobility is making work difficult for them. She added that some volunteers end up leaving due to lack of support.

Sambujang Dahaba, programmes manager at Bwiam FM Radio, in West Coast Region, said one of their problems is lack of equipment which he said hinders their work.

"We are finding it very difficult in the community radios due to lack of fund, as most of our staff left for greener pasture. The unavailability of cash power is another major challenge as it forces us to shutdown radio transmission," he explained.

Lamin Darboe, another presenter at Soma community radio, revealed that some community radio volunteers don't even know how to operate a computer.

Dorboe, also cited the lack of standardised management in community radios as challenge, adding that most radios are oftentimes supervised by one person.

"Community radio managers do not give chance to their subordinates to go on training. It is unfortunate that in most of these community radios, the managers attend the trainings that are meant to capaticise the staff. This is really challenging for most of us," he explained.

Meanwhile, Binta S. Jawo, a presenter at the Brikama Community Radio, said for quality information to be available at all times, capacity building training for community radio journalists on election should be organised.

