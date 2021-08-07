Kenya: Ex-Nyeri Town MP Peter Gichohi Cremated At a Hindu Crematorium

Nyeri — Former Nyeri MP Peter Gichohi Muriithi, commonly known as PG, was cremated at Hindu crematorium near Chania River in Nyeri on Friday in accordance to his wishes.

The event which took few hours was attended by local leaders led by Nyeri Town legislator Wambugu Ngunjiri and Ndaragwa's Jeremiah Kioni .

Family members and a few of his supporters also attended the event.

According to his son Andrew Gitau, the former lawmaker who passed away on Tuesday had indicted to his family he wished to be cremated within three days after his death.

"His wish was to be cremated as soon as possible and probably within a specific period of three days and have a memorial service later," Gitau said.

Later his ashes, Gitau said, will be interred at his home compound in Thuguma village and a tree planting at the site.

He said the former legislator was not keen on having pomp and colour in his funeral.

On Thursday, mourners arrived at his home to pay their last respects and mourn with the family of the former MP.

"In his wish, my father had indicated he was not interested on spending money on an elaborate funeral ceremony. He instead pointed out that any funds be channeled to Riamukuwe Children Home to assist the needy children," Gitau explained.

Mureithi who died at Outspan Hospital after battling diabetes for years had a long career in the insurance industry spanning over 46 years.

"His health deteriorated on Saturday and we took him to hospital after developing breathing complications. He died Tuesday at around 1 pm," his son explained.

Mureithi first ventured into active politic in 1984 when he became the Chairperson of Kenya African National Union (KANU) in Nyeri Town constituency.

He later became the Nyeri branch Chairperson in 1991 after taking over from the former President Mwai Kibaki who had resigned from KANU to form the Democratic Party (DP) on the eve of Christmas Day.

Mureithi remained in KANU and contested the Nyeri Town constituency seat in 1997 on the party ticket but lost to Wanyiri Kihoro.

He later abandoned KANU and vied for the seat under the National Rainbow Coalition (NARC) in 2003 and won.

He later defend his seat in 2007 but lost to Easter Murugi before announcing his retirement from active politic to concentrate on farming, real estate and insurance business.