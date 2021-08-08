Nigeria: Borno Governor. Zulum, Receives Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With 'Husband'

8 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Chairperson of the Chibok Girls Movement, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return of the abducted woman.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno on Saturday in Maiduguri received Ruth Pogu, one of the 276 schoolgirls abducted in Chibok by the Boko Haram terrorist group in April 2014.

A statement by Isa Gusau, the special adviser to the governor on communications and strategy, said Ms Pogu and a man claiming to be her husband, surrendered at a location in Bama Local Government Area of the state.

"Ruth, alongside someone she was said to have married during her captivity, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian military on July 28, 2021, at a location in Bama. Ruth returned with two children.

"Under Zulum's supervision, security and government officials kept the development secret and used the last 10 days to contact her parents and the association of parents of the missing schoolgirls in order to ascertain her identity," Mr Gusau said.

He said the governor received the Chibok schoolgirl at the Government House, Maiduguri, in the presence of overwhelmed parents who reunited with her.

"Zulum said reuniting with Ruth was a boost to keeping the hopes of parents, other family members and Borno government alive in the optimism that all others, still in captivity, will be safely found and in good health.

"Ruth and her parents, will undertake a rehabilitation and reintegration programme that will focus on her health, psychosocial wellbeing and her chosen path to a productive future, all of which will be determined by her.

"The Governor commiserated with families of those still in captivity and urged them to remain optimistic, prayerful and cooperative with security agencies should they be required for any measure," Mr Gusau said.

The Chairperson of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return of the abducted woman.

Mr Keki thanked security operatives and all those who continue to show concern over the plight of parents whose daughters were abducted.

Agency Report

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X