Nigeria: Boko Haram Resorts to Propaganda to Attract New Fighters

Following sustained government offensives that have seen several insurgents defect, terror group Boko Haram has resorted to video propaganda, falsely portraying lavish lifestyles, to recruit new fighters.

The Nigerian military has in the last two weeks embarked on sustained, well-coordinated land and air bombardments, exerting pressure on the terrorists and their sympathisers.

With the resultant surrender of almost 100 terrorists and their families in Nigeria's North East region, in the fringes of Lake Chad in particular, Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (Iswap) have resorted to propaganda to attract replacements.

Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, the army's public relations director, reported that a good number of terrorists has been surrendering to troops.

"Apparently, there are indications that their fighting capability has been severely encumbered by devastating depletion, with their remnants deserting various enclaves," he said.

Psychological strategy

He noted that in a bid to replace fighters, they have resorted to clandestine pursuits of unsuspecting individuals whom they want to join their fold.

"They have embarked on a subtle recruitment drive using propaganda videos to portray a lavish lifestyle in their so-called fortress; a psychological strategy desperately deployed to attract impressionable youths and unsuspecting individuals," he said.

"A cursory look at the videos, however, revealed an amateur work of doctored old clips and images from different backgrounds, skewed with blurred imageries that are incoherent and illogical."

"Contrary to the false impression they attempt to project, of a blissful life in their enclaves, the true situation is one of hunger, disease, brutality, a high level of immorality and the constant fear of military offensives."

Harsh conditions

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu further said the terrorists do not tell their target audience that their fighters and family members are currently surrendering in multitudes, laying down their arms and renouncing the group they were misled to join the firstt place.

"As a matter of fact, most of the terrorists who surrendered to the troops lamented that the conditions in the enclaves have become so harsh and unbearable that they had no option but to give themselves up to troops.

He vowed that the Nigerian army will continue safeguard the country's territorial integrity.

Situation improving

Some defence analysts say the insurgency that has left more than 36,000 people dead since 2009 is improving.

Intelligence Services director Sunday Alabi said on August 7 that calm was returning in the North East.

"The military has been on the offensive recently and has been causing heavy casualties. This may have subdued the insurgents."

Increased collaboration among Nigeria, neighbouring Chad, Niger and Cameroon have made the conditions more difficult for Boko Haram and Iswap.