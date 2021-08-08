Rwanda: Twenty-Three Rwandans Deported From Uganda, Four Test Positive for Covid-19

A total of 23 Rwandans were on Friday, August 6, deported from Uganda after being illegally detained in the neighbouring country.

A handover ceremony took place at the Kagitumba One-Stop Border Post between Rwanda and Uganda and was overseen by immigration officials from both countries.

The 23 deportees include 19 men, three women and one child.

Upon arrival, the group was tested for Covid-19, four of whom tested positive and have since been taken to Ngarama Hospital for further treatment.

The rest of the group has been taken to Nyagatare isolation centre.

All deportees who were interviewed said they had been detained together in Kyamugolani Prison in Mbarara, Western Uganda for allegations of illegal stay.

They are part of the thousands of Rwandans who have been dumped at the border by Ugandan authorities after lengthy periods of detention.

Out of the 23, only one Aphrodis Ndayisaba, 36, was detained last month.

The rest of the group said they were intercepted in June this year.

They include four who were arrested on the same day; Jean Marie Vianney Bisengimana, Nason Ntawumenyibiramuka, Dieudonne Byenda and Yoramu Dieudonne.

Also detained in the same month are; Patricia Mukahirwa 67, Celestin Muhayimana 25, Denise Akumuntu 38, Ezekiel Kubwimana 25, and Albert Nsanzimana 21.

Jean-Claude Manishimwe 25, Callixte Dusengimana 36, Leopold Habimana 35, Mussa Mugiraneza 32, Damien Byukusenge 37, and Jeanette Uwimana 30, are also part of the group.

Also deported on Friday is Domiri Uzabakiriho 25, Daniel Musabyimana 36, Faustin Ntirenganya 35, Aphrodis Niyongira 26, and Peter Shema, who looked mentally disabled.

This is not the first time Ugandan officials dump Rwandans illegally detained in their county for lengthy periods of time.

Illegal detention of Rwandan nationals in Uganda is one of the issues at the heart of strained relations between the two neighbors, others being Kampala's alleged support to anti-Kigali militia groups and economic sabotage.

The two governments have since held a series of high-profile meetings, including at the Heads of State level, under the facilitation of Angola and DR Congo, in efforts to find a lasting solution.