Southern Africa: Cabo Delgado - Rwandan, Mozambican Forces Encircle Major Port City

Rwandan and Mozambican forces battling the Islamic State-linked terrorist group in Cabo Delgado Province are advancing on the strategic port city of Mocimboa da Praia from three fronts.

The Mozambican forces are advancing from the south of the city situated along the coast of the Indian Ocean while their Rwandan allies are moving in from the north and west of this major city which, among others, has an airport and a port.

Rwanda's forces in the region are subdivided into two operational corridors, the main one being the Afungi-Palma-Mocimboa da Praia axis, from the north.

The second front by Rwandan forces is the Mueda-Awasse-Mocimboa da Praia subsidiary axis, from the west of the target district and city.

In Afungi, an already liberated coastal town with an airport and Liquefied Natural Gas facilities, Rwandan forces on Saturday, August 7, indicated that Mocimboa da Praia which is located about 80 kilometres, by road, southwards, was their main objective.

Latest reports indicate that some of the joint forces are as near as five kilometres from the city, and moving in fast.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Desire Gumira, the RNP contingent commander in Cabo Delgado, the main axis force arrived in Afungi on July 10. The following day, they were briefed on the work ahead and thereafter dispatched to secure the Afungi-Palma axis and to seize Palma town.

"The Rwandan security force Police remained at Afungi to secure the Airport, port and Liquefied Natural Gas facilities," Gumira said.

"Subsequently, the forces advanced to clear enemy pockets in areas of Palma, Mute, Zambia, Mapalanganha, Namalala, Maputo, Tete, Quelimane and Njama, towards the insurgents' Mocimboa da Praia strongholds."

According to Maj Nicolas Kato, an operations officer, Rwandan troops on Saturday, killed four insurgents as well as captured three machine guns, six grenades and two rocket propelled grenades in a village called Nantelemule in Mocimboa da Praia district.

"We are not operating alone; the host nation's force is now on the move in the south on the Macomia axis and is moving up to Messalo River to blockade the enemy," said Maj Kato.

"As we speak, four from the enemy side were killed this morning in Quellimane. The main objective is to get to Mocimboa da Praia and remove the enemy, cutting all their supply lines. The insurgents are using the airport and port for their logistics."

When The New Times visited, on Saturday, Afungi port looked like a ghost town, save for the activities of the RDF marine forces in speed boats patrolling the shoreline from the waters of the Indian ocean.

Signs of life again appear, with sheds of misery and suffering, in a vast camp of internally displaced people (IDP) in Quitunda village. Hundreds of malnourished kids inside the camp of more than 10,000 people wandered around seemingly unaffected.

Some of the older men and women busied themselves in different chores while others sat lazily on the sandy ground and stared at Rwandan troops.

Bacar Ali Mbale, an old man from Palma who has 10 children and three wives, told The New Times that he has suffered a lot ever since terrorists attacked and wreaked havoc in his district.

"I have young children and they have suffered a lot too. After endless runs in and out of the bushes, we ended up here. When the insurgents enter a village, they would kill people as if killing a goat," he said.

"We are so thankful to the Rwandan government and military for cooperating with our own army to help us. Things might not be the best ever but now, at least, there is hope for security."

The violence in Cabo Delgado has driven around 826,000 people from their homes and claimed more than 2,000 lives.

But all hope is not lost, especially now when Mozambican and Rwandan troops are preparing a final assault on strongholds of the terrorist group in Cabo Delgado.

This comes as the two countries' joint military operations against the terror group continue with the aim of destroying all their bases and neutralizing their activities against innocent civilians.

Mocimboa da Praia district is now less than 10 kilometres from the joint forces' current defensive position at Njama village.

Mozambique's military is gaining ground against the insurgency in Cabo Delgado.

Nearly a month ago, the government of Rwanda, at the request of Maputo, deployed 1,000 troops to Cabo Delgado to help fight the terrorists, stabilise the area and restore the authority of the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Southern Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rwandan troops were sent to work closely with Mozambique Armed Defence Forces (FADM) and forces from SADC, in the fight against terrorism in Cabo Delgado.

In October 2017, armed extremists linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) launched an insurgency in Cabo Delgado. They launched attacks, and in August 2020 seized Mocimboa da Praia.

More than 50 people were beheaded by terrorists in the province in April 2020 and a similar number in November 2020. In September 2020, the ISIL insurgents captured Vamizi Island in the Indian Ocean.

On March 24, the militants seized Palma, murdering dozens of civilians displacing more than 35,000 of the town's 75,000 residents.

Maisha Shingo, an internally displaced woman in her early thirties, said she will never forget the date of March 24 as this is the day insurgents attacked her village and killed her husband and brother.

"We are still afraid of going back home but at least, now, with the cooperation our army is getting from Rwanda, we have hope," she said.

"Today, we are also poor but happy the terrorists cannot cause us any harm here. With the Rwandan army here, we hope to go back home soon."