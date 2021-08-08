Egypt: Trade Minister Says Keen On Integrating Informal Sector Into Formal Economy

Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea said that her ministry is keen on merging all informal productive businesses into the formal economy.

The move aims to facilitate these businesses' access to funding, training and marketing opportunities offered by the government, and enable them to participate in local as well as international exhibitions, and take their products to foreign markets, the minister added.

Gamea made the remarks during a meeting with Qena Governor Ashraf al-Daoudi and a group of investors, following their tour of the two industrial zones in Naga Hammadi and Qaft, to discuss their problems and how to find urgent solutions to them.

Most of the discussion revolved around the need to streamline licensing procedures and facilitating access to further land for expansion projects.

Meanwhile, Gamea emphasized her ministry's commitment to make the best use of unused land plots at the two zones to offer new opportunities for further investments.

For his part, Daoudi stressed that the governorate authorities seek to create an investment-friendly environment to increase the volume of investments and create more jobs for young people.

The meeting also discussed a number of laws regulating industrial and investment activities and their importance for economic development.