Nigeria: Team Nigeria Returns Home Hours Before Tokyo Olympics Closing Ceremony

The Team Nigeria contingent to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics arrived Abuja yesterday afternoon, hours before the official closing ceremony of the games.

The delegation led by the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare included Tokyo 2020 Olympics medallists, Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume who received a rousing reception by sports enthusiasts and family members.

In a brief remark, the Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare said the sports ministry will be aggressive in the campaign for more support from the private sector for sports development.

"We will be more aggressive in our campaign for support for Team Nigeria because we have seen that with proper support, Nigeria can go beyond the unthinkable," he said.

On her part, Olympics silver medallist, Blessing Oborodudu said it was a huge experience for her after setting the record as Nigeria's first Olympics medalist in wrestling.

"The excitement is real. I dedicate this medal to God Almighty. I am grateful for the support I received from the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare," said Oborodudu.

Ese Brume who won the bronze medal in the Long Jump event also expressed happiness that she was the first to put Team Nigeria on the medals table in Tokyo.

"We were very hopeful going into the Olympics and now we have something to show for it. We can only thank God for it. The Sports Minister did everything to motivate Team Nigeria to victory".