Nigeria: How Plateau Youths Are Making Brisk Business From Flower Farming

Young farmers in Plateau State are gradually becoming horticulturists as they are now shifting their attention to growing flowers.

Horticulturists in the state are making brisk business and smiling to the bank, and as a result, the number of people venturing into the trade has also continued to rise.

Flower gardens, as there are commonly referred to, can be seen on the landscape of major roads in Jos, adding to the aesthetics of the city, apart from the earnings by the owners.

Our correspondent who visited some of the gardens, met those in charge working on the various plants at different stages of growth, from nursery to others, fully grown.

Buyers were also not left out as they come in to buy in different quantities. Some even transport to other parts of the country for personal use or commercial purposes.

Interestingly, Jos has a good climatic condition conducive for the cultivation and growing of varieties of flowers, among others. This was another advantage taken by the horticulturists to expand their gardens.

Miss Opah Haruna, who runs one of the gardens, disclosed that she was into it for the love of plants and flowers and because it had become a profitable venture in the recent past.

She explained that they got flower seedlings by importation from different countries.

According to her, among the varieties imported are silver fem, Calentia family, black and green zizi, pepperomia and others, adding that they also sell at different prices, depending on the variety and level of growth.

She said, "I sell yellow bush flower at N500, some at N10,000 or even N30,000, and so on.

"The challenges we face in the business is the time range in growing the plants. Some plants take longer period to grow than the others. It takes patience to remain in the business.

"Other challenges are that of insects eating up the leaves of some of the plants. This often kills the plant if not handled properly, and then, I will be at a loss. Nonetheless, so far in the business, we can say it is flourishing; and I have been able to expand it," she said.

Another garden owner, Polycarp Ishaya, said he started the business initially because of lack of jobs in the country, but now he has picked interest and loves what he is doing because he is making good money.

He said he grew different sets of ornamental plants like the masquerade trees, royal pam, golden pam, kings and queens pam for decorating front of gates and the whole compound. He also sells flowers like calenchio, crisantanu, cholios and many more.

"I sell my flowers at different prices. I have flowers that cost N350, like the calenchio, N500, N7,000 for coconut plants. Some others like ponytail is even up to N100,000.

"The challenges are mostly when it comes to the dry season. Since the rain doesn't fall during dry season, we suffer to water the plants/flowers and keep it alive and fresh and also to grow fast.

"So we have to stock manure during dry season and apply on the plants so that it can grow well with minimal water. The plants also suffer from diseases caused by insects, so we have to apply insecticides like lara force and others," he said.

Ishaya said though the business was challenging, it is profitable, and that is the joy he drived from engaging in it.

Sae'ed Wilo, a 16-year-old boy who assists his brother in the flower farming business, said they ventured into it because it is profitable. They use the profits to meet their basic needs.

Wilo said they got flower seedlings sometimes from cutting the stem of plants, and other times from seeds of the plants.

He further said they also got their seedlings from other farms or horticulturists, pointing out that many of them who are into the business also cooperate among themselves.

According to him, the flowers vary, so are the prices. For example, they sell masquerade trees at N500, royal pam at N2,500, cholio N300 and yellow bush, N50 each.

He called on youths and other people interested to venture into the business, saying they can compete favourably with other farmers, if not even more.