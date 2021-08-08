Nigeria: Farmers Trained On Bee Colony Management, Pollination Services

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), through the Federal Department of Agriculture (FDA), has trained farmers on the management of bee colonies for pollination services, as well as the use of the pollination equipment.

The workshop, which drew 50 participants from Kaduna, Kano and Katsina states, took place in Katsina.

Speaking during the event, the director of the FDA, KarimaI Babangida, represented by Deputy Director, Horticulture, Mrs Omotosho Agbani, said the essence of the training was to raise the awareness of the farmers on the significance of bee pollination in crops yield.

"Bee pollination aids increase in yield per hectare of strategic cash crops by about 30 per cent annually or growing cycle; example, oil palm, 110 per cent, 225 per cent increase in millet, 60 per cent in soya beans, 100 per cent in citrus, 80 per cent in cocoa, 123 per cent in pepper, 80 per cent in cucumber etc, as noted by Bargong Farms and USAID market," she said.

According to her, bees are social insects that play vital roles in proving agricultural productivity, preserving biodiversity, as well as enhancing sustainable livelihoods.

Earlier, the Katsina State coordinator of the FMARD, Sule Muhammad Salisu, said the ministry had trained farmers on value chain of different crops, bringing them up to speed in modern farming.

"Apart from training, we have also issued improved seeds to the farmers to increase their yields. That is why we are coming up with this training for them to maximise their profits and enhance food security in the country," he said.

He called on the participants to put the knowledge acquired into practice and share with their colleagues in all the states.

Speaking on behalf of the beekeepers, Malam Salisu Sule called on governments and other donor agencies to continue to assist farmers with new technology and in marketing the product for the economic development.

Some equipment, including beehive, hive stand, smoker, brush, knife, queen extruder, as well as personal protective gears, were given at subsidised prices to the farmers.