Kenya: Thirdway Alliance Expels 4 Top Officials Over Gross Misconduct

Nairobi — Thirdway Alliance Kenya party has expelled four of its top officials over gross misconduct, indiscipline and misdemeanour claims.

The party's Secretary General Fredrick Okang'o on Friday announced the expulsion of National Chairperson Daniel Muiruri Waweru, Deputy Party Leader Angela Mwikali, National Women Leader Giovanna Bunei and Deputy Youth Leader Joan Lagat.

Okango noted that the expulsion which were sanctioned by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) was done without any malice, bias, or hatred and revealed that due process was followed in kicking them out.

"That the decision to expel the four members was made after extensively attempting to explore the provisions of Articles 14 and 25 of the party constitution that provides for the disciplinary measures of the party officials and Internal Dispute Resolution Mechanism (IDRM). These were severally frustrated by the expelled individuals," Okango said.

He said that the four officials were issued with show-cause letters on diverse dates in April, May, June and July 2021 inviting them to attend convened NEC meetings where complaints against others together with complaints against them were to be addressed but they ignored the summons.

"The four have for a period of more than 4 months absconded from duty against the explicit provisions of the party constitution on the roles and terms of reference of each party official hence qualifying for automatic expulsion from their positions and the party," he said.

Okango also accused the four of colluding with the former Party Leader Ekuru Aukot to undermine the party. Aukot was also expelled in September 2020 over financial impropriety, lack of civility and transparency to party members.

"The four suspended members have since joined hands with the former party leader Ekuru Aukot who is fighting in the corridors of courts to regain his position and now frustrating party operations from outside," Okang'o said.