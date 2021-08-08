Mozambique: Defence Ministry Confirms Capture of Mocimboa da Praia

Maputo — The Mozambican Defence Ministry confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a joint operation by Mozambican and Rwandan forces resulted in the capture of the town of Mocimboa da Praia, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, which had been in the hands of islamist terrorists for the previous year.

At a Maputo press conference, the Defence Ministry spokesperson, Col Omar Saranga declared that the Mozambican and Rwandan forces had been in control of the town since 11.00 on Sunday morning.

The Mozambican forces and their Rwandan allies now control the main public and private infrastructures in the town, including the local government buildings, the port, the airport, the district hospital, and the markets.

Saranga said the joint forces are remaining in the town in order to consolidate their control over areas regarded as critical, including outlying neighbourhoods, and the water treatment station.

He added that the success of the operations leading to the expulsion of the terrorists from the town was due to the collaboration of the local communities. Saranga called for collective vigilance since, driven back by the Mozambican/Rwandan offensive, the terrorists may try to slip into the local population, disturbing attempts by the authorities to register the people rescued from ISIS control.