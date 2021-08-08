Southern Africa: Cabo Delgado - Rwanda, Mozambican Forces Take Control of Strategic Port in Insurgency-Hit Region

The New Times in Kigali carried this photo to accompany its report saying Rwandan and Mozambican forces were encircling the port city from three fronts.

Rwandan and Mozambican forces battling the Islamic State-linked terrorist group in Cabo Delgado Province on Sunday August, 8, captured the strategic port city of Mocimboa da Praia, as the forces look to wrest the area from the Islamic terrorists.

Mocimboa da Praia, located in the far north of the country, near the Tanzanian border, is a strategic port near a number of natural gas sites.

"The port city of Mocímboa da Praia, a major stronghold of the insurgency for more than two years has been captured by Rwandan and Mozambican security forces," reads part of a joint statement issued on Sunday.

The city, the statement adds, also holds the District Headquarters and Airport.

This comes at a time both countries' joint military operations against the terror group continues with the aim of destroying all their bases and neutralizing their activities against innocent civilians.

The violence in Cabo Delgado has driven around 826,000 people from their homes and claimed more than 2,000 lives, according to reports.

However, the capture of the strategic port was described as a big setback for IS terror group.

Since last year, the port had become the de facto headquarters of the insurgents.

Last stronghold of the insurgents

Our reporter who is on-ground in Mozambique says that Mocimboa da Praia could be the last stronghold of the insurgents, marking the end of the first phase of counter insurgency operations which is dislodging insurgents from the stronghold.

This is the second insurgency hit area captured with the help of Rwanda Defense Forces (RDF), following last week's control of Awasse - a small but strategic settlement.

Nearly a month ago, Rwanda deployed a 1000 troops to shore up Mozambican military forces that have been struggling to regain control over the northern Cabo Delgado province.

The Genesis

In October 2017, armed extremists linked to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) launched an insurgency in Cabo Delgado. They launched attacks, and in August 2020 seized Mocimboa da Praia.

More than 50 people were beheaded by terrorists in the province in April 2020 and a similar number in November 2020. In September 2020, the ISIL insurgents captured Vamizi Island in the Indian Ocean.

On March 24, the militants seized Palma, murdering dozens of civilians displacing more than 35,000 of the town's 75,000 residents.