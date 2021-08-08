Mozambique: Mocimboa da Praia Encircled

The New Times in Kigali carried this photo to accompany its report saying Rwandan and Mozambican forces were encircling the port city from three fronts.

Rwandan and Mozambican forces have surrounded Mocimboa da Praia, which has been held by insurgents for the past year. This is the largest town in the war zone, with the only port on the northern Cabo Delgado coast, and an airstrip.

Road and sea access to the town have been cut off, military sources claim. The two forces have recaptured five insurgent-held villages near Mocimboa, and hold key positions around the town. (MediaFax 5 Aug, VoA 4 Aug, Lusa 3 Aug). Pinnacle News (3 Aug) reports Rwandan and Mozambican forces moving east on the N380 road from Awasse, captured from insurgents two weeks ago. Smaller insurgent camps have been captured and aerial bombardment is reported by Pinnacle. Thus an attack on Mocimboa seems imminent.

In response to attacks by better trained and equipped Rwandan troops, the insurgents have followed the standard guerrilla tactics and abandoned large bases and split into smaller groups. The groups have attacked villages in Muidumbe, Nangade, Mocímboa da Praia, Palma and Macomia districts. (MediaFax 28 July)

The Rwanda Defence Force did a very good televised briefing on 29 July on its first week in battle on Mozambique. Rwanda claims no casualties so far, while Rhula (30 July) says "sources agree that the Rwandan forces have already sustained considerable casualties." CaboLigado (3 Aug) reports "that flights left Afungi for Kigali on 25 and 26 July carrying Rwandan casualties from fighting near Awasse."

Foreign troops are now arriving in force



Troops from South Africa, Botswana and Tanzania are already in Mozambique as part of the SADC force. Mozambique wanted the Rwandan troops in action first, and the SADC force only began arriving last week.

On 1 August SAS Makhanda, a Warrior-class strike craft of the South African Navy, currently configured as an Offshore Patrol Vessel, arrived in Pemba Port. A squadron of South African Rooivalk attack helicopters was reported in Pemba on 3 August. An Air Force Cessna Caravan light aircraft arrived in Pemba and will presumably be used for aerial reconnaissance.

The first contingent of armoured vehicles from special forces 43 Brigade was visible as it moved through the border post of Ressano Garcia at Komatipoort at first light on 1 August. The convoy contained the first of South Africa's mechanised infantry battalion vehicles. Two South African Air Force Hercules C130 cargo aircraft have been flying regular flights between Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria and Pemba in the past two weeks transporting soldiers, equipment, ammunition and a contingent of Special Forces. South African has authorized the deployment of up to 1,495 troops. (Mail & Guardian 2 Aug).

Without announcement, a Tanzanian military aircraft was seen in Pemba airport for several trips on 1-3 August. The Soviet era Yak-8 was unloading Tanzanian troops and military equipment. President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan visited Rwanda on 4-5 August, and the deployment of troops from both countries to Cabo Delgado is believed to have been one of the topics on the agenda of meetings with Paul Kagame.

On 26 July, Botswana's first contingent of 296 soldiers flew to Mozambique. A long convoy of armoured assault vehicles and other support trucks were seen on 30 July as it crossed the border between Zimbabwe and Mozambique at Gondola.

Angola has authorized a 20-person deployment along with a transport plane. Zimbabwe will send 303 military instructors to train Mozambican forces. This is in addition to Zimbabwean training efforts already ongoing in Mozambique.

Comment: Lessons from Afghanistan



As troops pour in to Mozambique, troops pull out of Afghanistan after two decades of failed intervention. This excerpt comes from an Observer (1 August) article by Dan Jarvis who fought in Afghanistan as a British army major, and is now a member of the British parliament. The similarities to Mozambique should be a warning:

"I saw first hand what corruption did to the Afghan security forces and to the political environment under which they operated. Political exclusion and impunity were rife and undermined faith in a fledgling democracy. That, in turn, drove people towards the insurgency and further fuelled conflict.

"This was common knowledge but we did not tackle the underlying problems. Instead, we turned a blind eye to strongmen engaged in land grabs and murders, to a colossal bank fraud that threatened the entire economy and to widespread electoral fraud.

"Lasting stability is impossible to achieve if your security forces and government institutions are corrupt, your elected leaders are subordinated to warlords and swaths of the population feel excluded from power. We were complacent and involved in a long-running conspiracy of optimism that the tide would turn, but it never did. Then, on realising the consequence of our strategy, we opted for abandonment."

Chissano: negotiate and look to causes of war



Ex-President Joaquim Chissano (1986-2005) appealed to the government to consider negotiations with Cabo Delgado insurgents. And he stressed that the causes of armed violence must be studied to resolve the military and social crisis in the province. (DW, Lusa 4 Aug, citing Radio Mocambique interview).

As President, Chissano won praise by negotiating with Renamo to end the 1982-92 war - explicitly "talking to terrorists." He is the first senior Frelimo figure to openly advocate negotiation in Cabo Delgado - and he can speak from the secure position of having negotiated the end to the previous war. But by calling for negotiations and especially looking at the roots of the insurgency, he is challenging the current president, Filipe Nyusi, who downplays local grievances and stresses a purely military solution.

Comment: Chissano clearly believes in negotiation. He is using his position to push for it and his intervention is genuine. But it is also part of the growing splits within Frelimo and the already hot competition for who will be the Frelimo candidate for president in 2024. The current president Filipe Nyusi would like to use a military win in Cabo Delgado to gain support to change the constitution to allow him to stand again. Chissano and Armando Guebuza (2005-15) both tried for another term and failed, and Frelimo has been quite strong on the two-term limit. Chissano is 81 years old and Guebuza 78, and they would probably not be selected as candidates, but are competing to be king-makers. And there is a growing group inside Frelimo not connected to the three presidents which is also vying for power. This fight for power will become ever more public over the coming year. jh