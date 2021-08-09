Nigeria: Okorocha to Build Islamic University in Buhari's Hometown

8 August 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

Rochas Okorocha says he will build an Islamic university in Daura, with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has promised to build an Islamic University in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari's hometown.

Mr Okorocha, a senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the Rochas Okorocha Foundation would build the university.

The former governor was recently conferred with the traditional title of Maga Alherin Kasar Hausa by the Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk.

The University.

Isa Halidu, who represented Mr Okorocha at an event in Daura on Saturday, said students would enjoy free tuition and accommodation at the university.

"Because the Emir of Daura made me a traditional titleholder, I am going to give a gift, perhaps, that would never be forgotten. I will build an Islamic university with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation and to be commissioned by myself in Daura town," he said.

He said this is because the emirate and Katsina State, in general, had shown him tremendous affection.

Mr Okorocha noted that his Foundation has built schools and undertaken many developmental projects in other states, hence paying back Daura town for what President Buhari had done for Nigeria.

The federal government had previously announced a plan to build a university of transportation in the town with major contributions from Chinese contractors executing projects for the government.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X