Nigeria: Triple Eviction - Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice Leave BBNaija Season 6 As 4 New Housemates Make Surprise Entry

Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice have been evicted
8 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Idowu Bankole

Three of the BBNaija 2021 housemates, Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice have been evicted from the ongoing Big Brother Naija season 6 show.

Recall that Niyi, married to a white lady who was seen appealing to fans to vote for her husband, saying she and the son don't want him home yet, told big brother in a diary session that his marriage isn't affecting his game in the house.

Beatrice who Instagram page got verified and disappeared hours later was also a victim of Big Brother's first eviction hammer of season 6.

However, Whitemoney and Youssef have been declared saved in a dramatic eviction week that saw a completely new twist to the show.

Meanwhile, in a surprising twist, Big brother has added another three fresh housemates into the house, with a possible eviction still on the cards tonight.

What Big Brother intends to achieve with this new addition is still unclear but analysts of the show believe that the current housemates haven't been entertaining enough.

Others opined that the game is just getting started with loads of surprises.

Details shortly...

