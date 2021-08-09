Nigeria: Senate Lists Conditions for Creation of New States

The Senate has listed conditions for the creation of additional states in Nigeria.

The National Assembly Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution had received dozens of requests seeking the creation of new states across the federation.

The Red Chamber said any proposal for the creation of any state must comply with the provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.

The Senate spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Basiru, stated this in a statement on Sunday while dismissing reports that the Senate Committee had proposed the creation of additional 20 states.

He said among the constitutional provisions are referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area; and approval by a two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.

The lawmaker said, "Our attention has been drawn to a media report that the Senate Committee of Review of 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of additional 20 States.

"The report is a gross misrepresentation of the decision of the committee on the request for creation of more states.

"Far from recommending creation of any state, the Senate Committee, while acknowledging receipts of several Bills proposing creation of new states, decided that it is not in a position to recommend or proposed the creation of any state unless there is compliance with the provisions of section 8 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic as amended.

"For ease of reference, Section 8 of the Constitution provides: 'An Act of the National Assembly for the purpose of creating a new state shall only be passed if - (a) a request, supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new State) in each of the following, namely (i) the Senate and the House of Representatives, (ii) the House of Assembly in respect of the area, and (iii) the local government councils in respect of the area, is received by the National Assembly;

"'(b) a proposal for the creation of the state is thereafter approved in a referendum by at least two-thirds majority of the people of the area where the demand for creation of the state originated;

"'(c) the result of the referendum is then approved by a simple majority of all the states of the Federation supported by a simple majority of members of the Houses of Assembly; and

"'(d) the proposal is approved by a resolution passed by two-thirds majority of members of each House of the National Assembly.'

"In view of the above, the Senate Committee is not in a position to propose the creation of any state as reported.

"Rather, the committee decided to refer the requests received to Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure compliance with section 8 of the Constitution by conducting a referendum in the areas if the requests supported by at least two-thirds majority of members (representing the area demanding the creation of the new State) in the Senate, the House of Representatives and the House of Assembly in the area.

"The above clarifications are imperative to set the record straight."