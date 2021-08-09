Nigeria: Team Nigeria Got Enough Wears in Tokyo Olympics, Ministry Insists

Contrary to reports being peddled in the social media that Team Nigeria's athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are made to wash their competition jersey, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has insisted that the athletes 'got enough specific wears' from AFA Sports.

The ministry made the declaration in a statement signed by Dr Simon Ebohjaiye, director of Federation Elite Athletes Department (FEAD) and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement: "The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development (FMYSD) has been drawn to the fallacies and inaccurate stories being peddled about in the media space about the kits for Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and wishes to make the following important clarifications:

"Firstly, when it comes to kits or sports equipment for Team Nigeria, there are two (2) categories: these are the General Wears and the Competition Wears.

"The General Wears category is the responsibility of the Ministry. The kitting of Team Nigeria for various National, Continental and International sporting events has always been the responsibility of the Ministry and this was no different for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. For the records, Team Nigeria was properly kitted for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the Ministry procuring a 9-item bag of kits for each of our athletes and officials.

"The second category of kits is the Competition Wears. This category is the specific competition kits that are peculiar to each sport and provided by the individual Sports Federation.

"The Ministry provides financial support to each Sports Federation as required. It is, therefore, the responsibility of each National Sports Federation to provide these competition wears to their team athletes and officials.

"For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, each of the Sports Federations procured the Competition Wears for their respective teams, in relation to their specific needs. The AFN got enough specific wears from AFA Sports directly for their athletes at the Games.

"Furthermore, in providing general wear for Team Nigeria, the Ministry leveraged on the Local Content Policy of the Federal Government in looking inwards to engage an indigenous company, AFA Sports, to produce the general kits."

The Nigerian team appeared at the Tokyo Olympics kitted in the national colours. However, there have been controversies following the Tiktok video made by Nigeria's shot put thrower, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who said he had only one jersey to use at the Olympics. This expectedly was greeted by disapproval from the public