Rwandan Athletes Struggle At Tokyo 2020 Games

The Olympic flame was extinguished on Sunday, August 8, to mark the end of the memorable and historic Tokyo 2020 Games and the baton was handed over to Paris 2024, the venue of the Olympic Games.

Rwanda was among 205 countries represented in Tokyo but the athletes yet again failed to end the country's Olympic medal drought and returned home empty-handed after the Tokyo edition ended in disappointment.

From cyclist Moise Mugisha to John Hakizimana who pulled out of the marathon on Sunday, August 8, Rwandans continue to struggle for a medal in the Olympic Games since the country's Olympic debut in 1984.

Here's how every athlete fared in the just-concluded Tokyo 2020:

Moise Mugisha (Cycling):

The 24-year-old's dream to ever go to the Olympic Games came true when he featured in Rwanda's Olympic Team to Tokyo 2020 Games.

However, it wasn't a debut that he was expecting in the Olympic Games as his hopes for a medal were cut short after a car accident forced him out of the men's road race held on July 24.

Mugisha, who signed for South African Cycling club ProTouch earlier this week was among 41 riders who were not able to finish the race which was won by Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

He pulled out of the race inside 140 km en route to Fuji after he accidentally hit a referee's car as he was trying to get some water from another car.

Alphonsine Agahozo (Swimming)

Agahozo was Team Rwanda's flag-bearer during the colorful Tokyo 2020 Games opening ceremony on July 23, alongside marathoner John Hakizimana.

The female swimmer used 30.50 seconds to finish top of Heat Two in the Women's 50m freestyle held at Tokyo Aquatics Centre but her times weren't enough to find herself among the best 16 swimmers selected from 11 heats to progress to the semi-finals.

Agahozo's experience in the Rio 2016 Games wasn't enough for her to cap off an impressive performance.

Eloi Maniraguha (Swimming)

Like Agahozo, Maniraguha went to Tokyo with new ambitions after a frustrating Olympic debut in the Rio 2016 Games.

The swimmer, however, struggled again as he failed to qualify for the semifinals, after he finished 7th in Heat 4 of the men's 50m freestyle race held at Tokyo Aquatics Centre, clocking 25.38 seconds.

A lot to do ahead of the Paris 2024 Games.

Marthe Yankurije (Athletics)

Yankurije made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in Athletics as she competed in the women's 5000m race at Tokyo Olympic Stadium on August 30.

However, luck didn't go her way either. She finished 17th in Heat Two in a 5000m race which was divided in two heats.

Her times were enough to feature in the top five from Heat Two who advanced to the final.

John Hakizimana (Athletics)

The lone Rwandan representative in the men's Olympic marathon race at the Tokyo 2020 Games, John Hakizimana was the remaining athlete who was waiting to compete at the Tokyo 2020 after four others were sent home.

Hakizimana had a feeling that, prior to the full marathon, he would make an incredible performance and challenge the likes of Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge.

He had a perfect beginning from Sapporo Odori Park on Sunday, August 8, as he run half of the marathon on the right track. However, the APR Athletics runner was forced to pull out of the race after running 33km after his body struggled to cope with the heat in Tokyo.

Kipchoge eventually won the marathon after clocking 2:08:38 to retain the gold medal after another win in Rio five years ago.