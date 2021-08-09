Nigeria: BBNaija - Three Housemates Evicted

8 August 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christine

Yerins, Niyi and Beatrice have been evicted from the Big Brother Naija House.

Five housemates were nominated for possible eviction but Yousef and White Money were saved.

A total of 22 housemates started the show, which kicked off on July 24.

Dubbed "Shine Ya Eye", the male housemates were introduced on the first night, and the ladies on the second night.

Biggie had introduced a new twist by informing the housemates that there were two Wild Cards and their task was to find out who they were.

Biggie had said if they found out, the Wild Cards would be evicted but if they did not, other housemates will leave the show.

Unfortunately, they failed and the Wild Cards, later unveiled as Maria and Pere, survived in the house, getting an eviction edge over the rest of the housemates.

Only the Wild Cards were allowed to nominate the housemates that were put up for eviction.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X