Nigeria: Hilton City to Reduce Nigeria's Housing Deficit, Says Realtor

A realtor firm and property development company, Zylus Group International, has reiterated the need to join forces with government to reduce the recurring housing deficit gap in the country, even as it launched Hilton City Estate in Abuja to help individuals and families nurture their dreams.

The company, who stated this, at the launch of Hilton City Estate, noted that, it will bring to the seat of power, the Zylus Experience which is; class, comfort and perfection in form of finished homes and properties.

The launch was preceded by a summit tagged, the Abuja Realtors Summit where interested participants; realtors and investors alike were educated and brought up to speed with the new trends in real estate developments, particularly, the various products Zylus Homes will be serving Abuja

residents.

The Asummit brought together hundreds of participants who expressed 100% satisfaction with the knowledge and exposure garnered while they also expressed confidence in the game changing presence of Zylus in FCT.

Promising to change the face of the real estate sector, the realtor promised to join forces with government to reduce housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Zylus Homes, a subsidiary of Zylus Group, will through this new development expand it's reach and solidify it's place as one of the leading real estate company in Nigeria.

Speaking on the development, professionals and knowledge experts keyed into subscribing to the new property with grounded speakers including Mr. Tade Cash, a Cash Flow Entrepreneur and Investor, Mr. Samson Olatunde, a Digital Entrepreneur and Mr. Emmanuel Abikoye, COO, BRG.